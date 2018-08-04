Shadow of The Tomb Raider Gets New ‘Deadly Tombs’ Trailer

Publisher Square Enix and developer Eidos Montreal have released another brand-new Shadow of the Tomb Raider trailer, this time showcasing the game’s “deadly tombs.”

As you would expect from a trailer titled “deadly tombs,” the new piece of media is strictly a showcase, a sneak-peek into the tombs players will be exploring and trying to survive when they go on Lara’s latest adventure this fall.

Like previous trailers the pair have released in this mold, this new one is quite short (a mere 40 seconds long). This is because the trailer isn’t a trailer for the whole game, just a specific component of the game, in this case its tombs. In other words, there aren’t the normal bells and whistles you would expect from a Shadow of the Tomb Raider trailer, which is to say cinematic set-pieces and thoughtful direction. It’s meant to show tombs. And it does that well, or well enough I should say, because most of the trailer is just Lara walking through a variety of tombs with little to no action, and absolutely no cinematic or production flair. But it gets the job done.

Shadow of the Tomb Raider is poised to release on September 14 via the PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC. For more on the game, click here. Or for a simple overview, keep scrolling:

Experience Lara Croft’s defining moment as she becomes the Tomb Raider. In Shadow of the Tomb Raider, Lara must master a deadly jungle, overcome terrifying tombs, and persevere through her darkest hour. As she races to save the world from a Maya apocalypse, Lara will ultimately be forged into the Tomb Raider she is destined to be.

Key Features:

– Survive and Thrive In the Deadliest Place on Earth: Master an unforgiving jungle setting in order to survive. Explore underwater environments filled with crevasses and deep tunnel systems.

– Become One With the Jungle: Outgunned and outnumbered, Lara must use the jungle to her advantage. Strike suddenly and disappear like a jaguar, use mud as camouflage, and instill fear in enemies to sow chaos.

– Discover Dark and Brutal Tombs: Tombs are more terrifying than ever before, requiring advanced traversal techniques to reach them, and once inside they are filled with deadly puzzles.

– Uncover Living History: Discover a hidden city and explore the biggest hub space ever found in a Tomb Raider game.