Shadow of the Tomb Raider Trailer Leaked

Ever since the iconic Tomb Raider series received a reboot with a much younger Lara Croft back in 2013, both long-time fans and newcomers to the series were excited to see just how this incredible adventurer was crafted into the hero she became. Following the events that made Croft who she is “today,” the journey is far from over and the next phase of her incredible journey is set to be officially revealed tomorrow! In addition to the recently leaked release date, it seems that the trailer has also arrived ahead of schedule as well!

Obviously the video quality isn’t the greatest, it’s a screening of upcoming game which is set to be officially revealed tomorrow. Though it may not be the prettiest in resolution, from what we can see of the footage – it looks great! It also gives the a solid look at the earlier leaked release date of September.

You can also learn more about how the September 14th date was first revealed, as well as the coding that confirmed Xbox One, PS4, and PC for the platforms of choice right here.

Need a little help catching up? Tomb Raider and Rise of the Tomb Raider are both available now, you can learn more about the games below:

Armed with nothing but her survival instincts, Lara has found her way to the mysterious shores of Linux.

Tomb Raider explores the intense and gritty origin story of Lara Croft and her ascent from a young woman to a hardened survivor. Armed only with raw instincts and the ability to push beyond the limits of human endurance, Lara must fight to unravel the dark history of a forgotten island to escape its relentless hold. Download the Turning Point trailer to see the beginning of Lara’s epic adventure.

