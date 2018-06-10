Shadow of the Tomb Raider Gets New Trailer At Xbox E3 2018

Considering that its September release date is fast approaching, we figured we’d be seeing Lara Croft over the course of one of the press conferences. Today, Microsoft made it happen, premiering a new trailer for Shadow of the Tomb Raider, which features Lara Croft like you’ve never seen her before.

You can see her struggle for survival in the trailer, as she talks about how she’s made mistakes. And then you see her make a pretty colossal one when she takes what appears to be a relic, which in turn causes a massive title wave that nearly washes her away. We get a glimpse of gameplay where she tries to grab on to whatever she can in an effort to survive.

In fact, the trailer, which you can see above, shows bits and pieces of the gameplay where Lara finds herself pushed to her limits, in an effort to stop her adversaries and still get out in one piece.

We previously went hands-on with the game a while back, with Liana Ruppert noting the complexity of Lara’s latest adventure. She reflects upon the times that Lara is forced to swim for her life in some scenarios. “The underwater aspect portrayed this feeling of immersion perfectly, often in terrifying ways. There was a moment when I was swimming that this giant eel that could be seen in the peripheral suddenly attacked and immediately, I felt real panic. I felt like I was drowning, trapped, and hopeless. To be able to force a player to feel that level of emotion at the start of the game is incredible, and a powerful testament to the level of care that went into the development of this game.”

But she also made a recommendation regarding the game. “I would recommend those interested in this title play the first two first – it would make her evolution that much more impactful, though the game did do a wonderful job at recapping her journey and the developers told me that it’s not absolutely imperative to have played Shadow’s predecessors. Though they said it wasn’t mandatory, I couldn’t imagine playing this without prior knowledge of the overall framework, this is an incredible journey for this character with so many details hidden away in the narrative that add up to a much larger picture.

“Shadow of the Tomb Raider is a much darker journey, one that I am thrilled to go on and seems to be a promising conclusion to a much younger Lara’s journey.”

You can view the trailer for yourself above and prepare for Lara’s incredible journey when Shadow of the Tomb Raider releases on September 14 for Xbox One, PlayStation 4 and PC.