Shaq Fu: A Legend Reborn Goes Mobile

Shaq Fu: A Legend Reborn is now available on mobile platforms after launching just a few months ago for various platforms.

Console and Steam players were the first to get Shaq Fu: A Legend Reborn were the first ones to get the fighting game that stars Shaquille O’Neal himself, but those on mobile devices can now take part as well. A trailer was shared just a few days ago to commemorate the launch of the game on the mobile platform with Shaq Fu: A Legend Reborn now available on both iOS and Android devices.

Videos by ComicBook.com

“Play Shaq Fu: A Legend Reborn NOW on iOS and Android smartphones and tablets!” the trailer’s description said to announce the release. “Fight your way through the streets as none other than Shaq Fu himself, voiced by the real deal, Shaquille O’Neal!”

The game’s gotten mixed reviews depending on where you look, but perhaps it’ll find better success on the mobile market. Metacritic has the game sitting at a score of 49 with a user score of 6.5 while Steam reviews have the game listed as “Mostly Positive.”

Players are able to control Shaq himself, a character who in this game is a martial arts master and has to save the world against a demon menace that threatens it.

“The world lies on the brink of disaster. National treasures of celebrity culture reveal their true faces — demons, sent to destroy our world,” the mobile game’s listing said. “As humanity is enslaved, only one man can save us: Shaq Fei Hung. A poor Chinese orphan, trained by a martial arts master, must face his destiny and unleash the power of the sacred Gold Bond. Our hero must leave the safety of his small village home in rural China and travel to the most sordid and perilous corners of the West to fight evil on its home turf.”

The mobile listing also previewed some of the game’s features that include everything from fighting basic enemies to turning into a cactus.

Battle demonic forces as basketball legend Shaquille O’Neal

Classic side-scrolling, beat ’em up action at its best

Exclusive new rap track from the Big Diesel himself

Topple the evil hordes with earth shattering power moves

Transform into a diesel-powered mech suit and take out enemies like a rumbling, exhaust spewing, mechanical BOSS!

Mutate into a giant cactus and destroy your enemies with flying needles

Boss battles that will make your eyes water

Shaq Fu: A Legend Reborn is now available on mobile devices.