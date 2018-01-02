Shenmue III Gets A Development Update: Graphics, Combat, And More Discussed

The developing team behind the upcoming Shenmue III title just gave anticipating fans an update on the game’s progression and what 2018 is looking like for those who have backed the game on Kickstarter. Director Yu Suzuki was center stage in a new video uploaded and he took the time to discuss where the game is at currently, and where it’s going this year.

“The real fight starts here,” said Suzuki-san as the team prepares to get this game locked and ready to go. But it hasn’t been easy, and he discusses what it was like to work with Unreal Engine 4 for the very first time:

“Using Unreal Engine 4 has been a first for me, but it allowed for more conventional techniques than I expected which in turn also brought with it completely new efficiencies. Along with those two points, it has allowed us [to] bring the graphics quality past what I had first envisioned.”

“The thing that has been harder than expected for me has been using the engine as is. Because as someone who used to write everything from code, I want to see and t ouch what’s inside, but can’t.”

Fans can be excited, because he says the graphics are even better than he could imagined. Having an idea going into this project of what the game would look like, he said that the visuals “have started to come into their own” and that fans will be pleased with the result.

For those interested in how the combat style has evolved:

“I want to do something a little different with the battles. When it comes to fighting, there are things that I want to make my own, so I was thinking of doing things a bit different from last time. We have been running some tests, and well, it’s not a game like Virtua Fighter that is about timing. So, I hope it will take the form of a puzzle game that anyone can play with a strong emphasis on choreography.”

“They may be influenced by whether you pick up some item, and so on, incorporating more puzzle-type elements. That’s what I would like to do. And QTEs, alongside some other things.”

Surprisingly enough, the team only just recently got their very own voice for Shenhua – two days ago, in fact:

“Ryo had been decided early on, but we couldn’t find a Shenhua. That is until very recently. We had a lot of auditions. It was just two days ago. Most of the other parts have been cast and the voice acting auditions are almost finished.” To which he also added, on the subject of this character,

“One thing I do feel better about lately is Shenhua. You could say she is my life’s work, and along with her expressions for one, I know [I] must forever keep making improvements. It’s a work without end. Both Ryo and Shenhua. I think we are now at the point with Shenhua’s model that I can say it is finally is something I can approve of. Now it is a matter of getting the expressions and movements right.”

Shenmue III is slated for a 2018 release for PlayStation 4 and PC players.