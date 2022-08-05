Sherlock Holmes Will Battle Cthulhu in New Detective Game

Developer Frogwares is continuing its long-running Sherlock Holmes video game series by putting the world-renowned detective up against Cthulhu and a cult of worshippers. Frogwares has made a name for itself in the mid-budget video game space with the Sherlock Holmes series and other titles like The Sunken City, managing to release very creative mystery games that help fill the void of titles like LA Noire. Frogwares has been incredibly successful at this, but have run into production issues as of late as the studio is located in Ukraine. While there are employees actively fighting in the war, Frogwares was recently given a grant from Epic Games which was used to help relocate and provide sustainability for employees of the developer.

As such, Frogwares is already at work on Sherlock Holmes: The Awakened, a semi-open world remake of a game the studio made in 2006 that now doubles as a sequel to Sherlock Homes Chapter One. Although the idea of Holmes facing a supernatural force like Cthulhu and a cult leans into the absurd, Frogwares seems to be embracing it by using it to explain the close bond shared by Watson and Holmes and elaborate on why Holmes is so troubled as an adult. Since it's a remake, Frogwares will be rewriting the story to strengthen its ties to the newer entries in the series, flesh out the relationship between Holmes and Watson, and add deeper gameplay, amongst other things. Frogwares is also planning to utilize the wild premise to weigh on Holmes, showing how it degrades his physical and mental health over the course of the game with "insanity sequences" and puzzles. Frogwares has launched a Kickstarter to help mitigate risk due to the war in Ukraine and other circumstances, which has already surpassed its goal of $71,140.

Needless to say, Sherlock Holmes: The Awakened sounds like an extremely cool game. What could be more exciting than an iconic detective like Sherlock Holmes trying to use his wit to uncover the truth behind a supernatural force like Cthulhu. Only time will tell how it turns out, but if the developer's past things are anything to go by, it should be something to look forward to.

Sherlock Holmes: The Awakened is currently slated to release in 2023 for Xbox, PlayStation, Nintendo Switch, and PC. The game is expected to be a digital-only release at the moment.