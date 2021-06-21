Shin Megami Tensei 5 Releases New Gameplay Trailer as Pre-Orders Begin

✖

Following the official reveal during E3 2021 last week that Shin Megami Tensei V will launch for Nintendo Switch on November 12th, a new gameplay trailer for the latest and greatest title in the long-running Shin Megami Tensei franchise has been released by Atlus. Additionally, pre-orders for the physical editions of Shin Megami Tensei V also begin today with both a Fall of Man Premium Edition with a number of goodies included and a launch edition including a special SteelBook.

The special Fall of Man Premium Edition of Shin Megami Tensei V includes a printed sling bag inspired by the protagonist's school outfit, a SteelBook, a hardcover "Demon Handbook" with over 100 page, a two-CD soundtrack, and a collectible box. The special edition costs $119.99, which isn't cheap, but will likely only go fast and increase significantly in price like most other special editions of Atlus video games.

You can check out the new gameplay trailer for Shin Megami Tensei V below:

Here's how Atlus officially describes Shin Megami Tensei V:

"When a grisly murder scene in modern-day Tokyo blocks our protagonists walk home, an unplanned detour leaves him buried and unconscious.

"He awakens in a new Tokyo, a wasteland ravaged by apocalypse now called Da’at... but before bloodthirsty demons can claim his life, a savior emerges, and they unite to become a mighty being neither human nor demon: a Nahobino.

"With newfound power, the protagonist ventures through Da’at, an enigmatic realm filled with mythical deities and demonic tyrants in constant conflict for survival. Searching for answers, the protagonist must forge his own path in a battle between light and dark to dictate the fate of the world."

As noted above, Shin Megami Tensei V is officially set to release exclusively for the Nintendo Switch later this year on November 12th. Pre-orders for the physical version of the video game have begun with the special Fall of Man Premium Edition running $119.99 and the standard Launch Edition available for $59.99 wherever such things are sold. You can check out all of our previous coverage of the upcoming Shin Megami Tensei title right here.

What do you think about what we have seen of Shin Megami Tensei V so far? Are you excited to check it out when it releases later this year? Let us know in the comments, or feel free to reach out and hit me up directly over on Twitter at @rollinbishop to talk about all things gaming!