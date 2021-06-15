Shin Megami Tensei 5 Release Date Officially Revealed at E3 2021

✖

Nintendo finally revealed the official release date for Shin Megami Tensei V during its E3 2021 presentation as November 12th. The Nintendo Switch video game from Atlus marks the latest in the long line of Shin Megami Tensei video games, and alongside the official release date, the new trailer that Nintendo revealed included the first gameplay footage of the upcoming title.

Essentially, the game sees players take on the role of a high school student pulled into a different dimension where angels and demons exist in Tokyo. The protagonist fuses with a "mysterious figure" to fight across the demon-infested wasteland. There will be some friendly demons in the video game, but far more will be enemies than not. As usual, players can convince various critters to join them on their quest and fuse them together to create new demons. The gameplay footage looks pretty slick, even if it is only a slice of what will actually be available in Shin Megami Tensei V given that these video games tend to be fairly hefty in terms of length.

Check out world premiere gameplay footage for the long-awaited Shin Megami Tensei V, launching exclusively for #NintendoSwitch on 11/12. #NintendoDirect Pre-orders begin 6/21: https://t.co/cxsFNu6APu pic.twitter.com/lHhKFS1d18 — Nintendo of America (@NintendoAmerica) June 15, 2021

"The ambitions of god and human clash amidst the horror of a dying world," the official description of Shin Megami Tensei V from Nintendo reads on the Nintendo eShop page. "Neither human nor demon, the newly-forged Nahobino and his friends must decide what is worth saving... and prepare to sacrifice everything in its name. In a world without its Creator, which path will you choose?"

As noted above, Shin Megami Tensei V is officially set to release exclusively for the Nintendo Switch later this year on November 12th. Pre-orders for the physical version of the video game are set to begin June 21st. You can check out all of our previous coverage of the upcoming Shin Megami Tensei title right here.

What do you think about what we have seen of Shin Megami Tensei V so far? Let us know in the comments, or feel free to reach out and hit me up directly over on Twitter at @rollinbishop to talk about all things gaming!