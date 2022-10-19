Silent Hill: Townfall Announced

After years of speculation, Konami has announced Silent Hill: Townfall. The game is a new title from Annapurna Interactive and No Code. The team previously worked on Stories Untold and Observation. As of this writing, the game has no confirmed release window, or even announced platforms! However, creative director Jon McKellan has teased that more information will be revealed "in the new year." Hopefully, fans won't be kept waiting too long for some additional information!

The first trailer for Silent Hill: Townfall can be found in the video embedded below, starting around the 22-minute mark.

So far, the game is looking interesting, but it's hard to really gauge much from what was shown! At the very least, the developer looks to be on a strong track with the tone and imagery. The Silent Hill series means a lot to many gamers around the world, so there's a lot of pressure to get this right and finally deliver a new entry that makes the long wait seem worth it. We'll likely learn a whole lot more about this new project over the coming months, but for now, Silent Hill fans will just have to settle for what was shown during today's transmission!

During today's Silent Hill livestream, fans of Konami's horror franchise were treated to quite a bit of new content. Besides No Code's new game, Konami also announced several other projects, including a remake of Silent Hill 2, which is often regarded as the best game in the series. While Silent Hill has a passionate fanbase, the franchise has not had a new series entry in a decade. Back in 2014, an entry in the series titled Silent Hills was announced for PlayStation 4, but that project never got off the ground, much to the disappointment of Hideo Kojima fans. Thankfully, it seems the future is starting to look a whole a lot brighter these days for Silent Hill fans!

