Return to Silent Hill Movie Announced, First Details Revealed

Konami officially announced a new Silent Hill movie called Return to Silent Hill this week during its series-focused stream after months of rumors about new Silent Hill projects supposedly in the works. The movie in particular has been one that's talked about several times in the past thanks to comments from Christophe Gans, the director of the first Silent Hill film. Gans made an appearance during the Silent Hill stream, too, to confirm that he'll be back to direct Return to Silent Hill as well with Victor Hadida, the producer of the original Silent Hill films, also returning to produce this one.

The video below (which was thought to be a live broadcast but ended up being one big upload) includes comments from Gans and Hadida about the new film. Gans said he convinced Konami that there was "a new version of Silent Hill" that needed to be done and that the publisher was 100% on board with the idea.

Gans spoke broadly about respecting the original Silent Hill works while also updating creations for the new movie. He confirmed that Pyramid Head will be back in this one, though Silent Hill fans probably expected as much already.

During press tours and interviews for works not related to the Silent Hill series, Gans has been quite forthcoming in the past regarding plans for the revival of the Silent Hill name. While rumors and theories from insiders have claimed multiple times that Konami had some things in the works with former and new developers, Gans just came right out and said (via Google Translate) that the franchise would be "relaunched in terms of video games."

In similar conversations, Gans would talk previously about a new movie that was supposedly going to be a part of that grander revival. He said before in an interview with Jeuxvideo that he had been working on a script for a new Silent Hill movie.

"The script for a new Silent Hill movie that is totally independent from the two previous movies made and respects the way Silent Hill has evolved", Gans said. "Most of the time, these are stand-alone stories. Silent Hill is a bit like Twilight Zone, the Fourth Dimension, a place where anything and everything can happen. I worked on a new Silent Hill which is a Silent Hill of the year 2023 since the film would be released next year, in 2023, and not a Silent Hill as I imagined it in 2006. It is a Silent Hill for today's audiences while being ultra respectful of the saga."

Konami's new Silent Hill movie does not yet have a release date.