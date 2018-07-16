Silent Hill 2 Players Discover Secret Mini-Map and “Save Anywhere” Feature

New features have been discovered in Silent Hill 2 with some crafty players finding out that you can access a secret mini-map and can save anywhere you want through specific button combinations.

The steps needed to access the mini-map and the “save anywhere” feature are quite particular with a certain game ending required first before they can be used. Twitter user punk7890 who shared news of the discoveries on Twitter while showing off some images of the mini-map in action and explaining some of what’s necessary before accessing the features.

Found two well hidden secrets in Silent Hill 2 (PS2) https://t.co/zoVf1hk2Jc Complex set of button inputs enable four mini map types that display in the top right corner of the screen. The second secret button combo enables you to save anywhere, at anytime. pic.twitter.com/FIIPsGUzYc — punk7890 (@punk_7890) July 13, 2018

An extra special thanks to @BigmanjapanSC for figuring out the ending requirements. You need to first clear the “Dog Ending”. After that, press “Start + L2 + Square + L3” while in game. You may need to hold “Start” while exiting the inventory screen for start button to register. — punk7890 (@punk_7890) July 13, 2018

For those looking to see the map in person and see if the games any easier with it turned on, the user also shared the link above to a page with instructions on how to access the map.

“A hidden mini map can be activated by a set of complex button combinations,” the user said. “First, you must have completed the Dog Ending. After you have completed the Dog Ending, make sure your controller type is set to 2 if you are playing on the international versions of the game. Finally, press the following buttons while you have control over your character: Start + L2 + Square + L3. You may need to first enter the inventory menu screen, exit, and while exiting hold Start button and then input the rest of the button sequence.”

Likewise, the feature that allows you to save anywhere had its own button combination that was a bit more involved than the first.

“This hidden feature has a more complex set of button combinations that need to be input to bring up the save menu anywhere. Have control over your character, and then press the following buttons: D-Pad Left + Left Analog Stick Left + Right Analog Stick Left + L2 + L1 + L3.”

You’ll notice that the codes above are used with the PlayStation 2 version, so your mileage may vary when trying it elsewhere.

[Kotaku UK]