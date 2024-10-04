Silent Hill 2 Remake Pre-Order Deal Saves You $15 on the Horror Game

Silent Hill 2 Remake is out on October 8 via PC, PS5, Xbox Series S, and Xbox Series X. Ahead of this, those interested in revisiting the modern take on the all-time horror classic can currently save 22% -- $15 on a purchase -- by pre-ordering. And considering the high review scores the remake is earning, horror fans may want to do just that. There will be other horror releases this month, but it looks like Halloween 2024 will be owned by Bloober Team and Konami.

Unfortunately, those on console have no such pre-order option. The game can be pre-ordered on PS5, Xbox Series S, and Xbox Series X, but for the full $69.99. Those on PC can grab it for $54.49, but not via Steam or even its biggest competitors, GOG and Epic Games Store. Rather the deal comes via Green Man Gaming, which deals in Steam codes. In other words, PC users can buy the game directly from Steam for $69.99, or get a Steam code from Green Man Gaming for $54.49.

How long this deal is going to be available, remains to be seen. It is likely as supplies last or until the game releases, whichever comes first, but this is not specified by the retailer. Of course, the game could very well be cheaper come the holiday season, but not much cheaper. a 22 percent discount is a pretty meaty discount, and the game is unlikely to be much cheaper until 2025.

About the Game + Trailer

"Having received a letter from his deceased wife, James heads to where they shared so many memories, in the hope of seeing her one more time: Silent Hill. There, by the lake, he finds a woman eerily similar to her...'My name... is Maria' the woman smiles. Her face, her voice... She's just like her. Experience a master-class in psychological horror―lauded as the best in the series―on the latest hardware with chilling visuals and visceral sounds."

