Silent Hill 2 Reviews Give the Remake Higher Metacritic Score Than Expected

The Silent Hill 2 remake from Bloober Team and Konami is out next week, but reviews have started dropping already to give a peek into the new version of the 2001 horror game. Given that Silent Hill is nearly up there with Resident Evil in terms of how survival-horror fans revere the franchise, it'd be an understatement to say that there was pressure on Bloober Team to get the game right. Fortunately for Bloober Team as well as Silent Hill fans, however, the Metacritic score that's been given to the game so far shows that Silent Hill 2 players shouldn't have much to worry about next next week when the game drops on November 8th.

As of right now, Silent Hill 2 has a score of 87 on Metacritic. That's based on just shy of 50 reviews for the PS5 version which gave it a 87 as well on that platform, though the PC version of Silent Hill 2 was just a smidge higher at 88 with only five reviews there. There is of course no Xbox version to speak of since Silent Hill 2 skipped the Xbox Series X|S with no word yet as to whether or not it'll ever come to that platform.

Silent Hill 2 got five perfect scores of 100 which is probably not something that many Silent Hill fans were expecting at all prior to these reviews dropping. The majority of the reviews are indeed positive and praise Bloober Team's respect for the original Silent Hill 2 while also calling it a welcome return to form for the franchise as well as a perfect launch point for newcomers who've never really dabbled in Silent Hill before.

The Metacritic reviews thus far include no negative scores for Silent Hill 2, only a few mixed ones. Some of those suggest that the remake perhaps stayed too close to the original Silent Hill 2 and ended up keeping some of its more frustrating and restrictive parts. Thankfully for Silent Hill 2 players, those reviews are in the minority with only a fraction of them mixed compared to the overall positive reviews.

Aside from the fact that Silent Hill 2 was revered in its franchise and its broader genre since release, the fact that Bloober Team was in charge of the remake admittedly turned some into skeptics. Bloober Team made games like Layers of Fear, The Medium, and the Blair Witch game with none of those earning exceptionally high review scores regardless of the game being reviewed. Silent Hill 2 will perhaps be a turning point in the perception of Bloober Team, however.

Our own review of Silent Hill 2 is on the way as well but was put behind a bit by getting our review copy later in the review process. But even as more reviews trickle in, it's unlikely that the remainder will drop the Silent Hill 2 Metacritic score by any meaningful amount, so Silent Hill 2 players should have plenty to look forward to next week.