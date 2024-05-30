Silent Hill 2 Remake Release Date Finally Announced

At long last, the release date for Konami and Bloober Team's remake of Silent Hill 2 has been announced. Originally revealed all the way back in fall 2022, news on this long-awaited survival-horror remake has taken a long time to come about. Outside of a brief new trailer that was shown in the past year, Bloober Team has continued to implore fans to be patient while waiting for the finished product. Luckily, we now know just how long is left to wait for Silent Hill 2 as the remake now has a specific launch date.

Announced in a new trailer as part of Sony's State of Play broadcast, Silent Hill 2 was revealed to be arriving on October 8, 2024. This latest trailer for the game happened to highlight more of the cutscenes and characters seen in the remake rather solely focusing on gameplay as the previous one did. To that end, this is perhaps the best video we've received so far when it comes to the tone and look that Bloober Team is going for with its remake.

You can watch this new trailer for yourself right here:

As we previously already knew, Silent Hill 2 is set to be a console exclusive for PlayStation 5, but it will also be coming to PC as well. Despite being an exclusive to PS5, this exclusivity is set to only last for one full year. After that time, Konami could feasibly choose to bring Silent Hill 2 to Xbox platforms, or even Nintendo Switch, too. Currently, no such plans of this type have been announced, but given that the Silent Hill franchise has a history on Xbox and Nintendo hardware, there's a good chance that Konami will explore this possibility.

Outside of Silent Hill 2, Konami happens to also be remaking another one of its most iconic games in Metal Gear Solid 3: Snake Eater. Dubbed Metal Gear Solid Delta: Snake Eater, this remake is currently in development at Virtuous and remains without a launch window of any sort. Given that the release plans for SH2 have finally been divulged, though, Konami might look to next shed more light on its revamped version of MGS3 in the weeks or months ahead.