Silent Hill Announcement Coming This Week

Konami has revealed that a special "transmission" about the Silent Hill franchise will take place on Wednesday, October 19th at 2 p.m. PT. At this time, the publisher has not explicitly stated what will be showcased during the event, but viewers can expect "the latest updates for the SILENT HILL series," according to Konami's official Twitter account. Rumors about the future of the series have been swirling for years now, and it looks like Konami might finally have something to show to hungry fans! After all these years of waiting for new information, it seems an end is finally in sight.

In your restless dreams, do you see that town?



The latest updates for the SILENT HILL series, will be revealed during the #SILENTHILL Transmission on Wednesday, October 19th, at 2:00 PM. PDThttps://t.co/18sulbhIaR — Konami (@Konami) October 16, 2022

The Silent Hill series debuted on the original PlayStation back in 1999, but it hasn't seen a new series entry since 2012. In 2014, Konami announced Silent Hills, a project teaming Kojima Productions with Guillermo del Toro and Norman Reedus. The game was highly-anticipated and its playable teaser (also known as P.T.) drew massive interest. Unfortunately, the game was canceled following a reported falling out between Kojima and Konami, and P.T. is no longer available for download. Despite the massive popularity of Konami's horror series, Silent Hill has all but disappeared since.

Given all that's happened over the last decade, fans of the Silent Hill series are going to have huge expectations from the next game in the series. Silent Hill was one of Konami's biggest franchises at one point, but it remains to be seen if it can be again. Given Silent Hill's sizable fanbase, it seems like there will be a lot of people tuning in on Wednesday to see what gets revealed. It's possible there could be multiple new entries in the series announced (as has been previously reported), but there's simply no way of knowing for sure. For now, Silent Hill fans will just have to wait patiently and get ready to see what Konami has in store!

