Konami Explains Why Silent Hill f Makes a Major Change From Silent Hill 2

Silent Hill f is scheduled to release on September 25th, and fans of the series and the horror genre couldn’t be more excited. One aspect that has fans looking forward to the game is its unique setting and protagonist, which differ from the rest of the series. Konami has made a bold choice to deviate from previous games in the series, maintaining what makes it popular but also giving it new life.

Videos by ComicBook.com

This is done by making a big change from Silent Hill 2, easily one of the most popular in the series, which Bloober Team recently remade for modern audiences. According to Silent Hill f’s director, Al Yang, and the series producer, Motoi Okamoto, the latest entry in the series will feature more action-heavy gameplay through tougher combat and more thrilling encounters.

Yang and Okamoto did not want to keep recreating Silent Hill 2 and chose this route to make Silent Hill f stand on its own. This choice was also made to appeal to a younger audience that enjoys more challenging action, as seen in the popularity of the Soulslike genre. To accomplish this, Konami has brought on NeoBards Entertainment, which has worked on Final Fantasy VII Rebirth, Dead Rising Deluxe Remaster, and several of the recent remade Resident Evil games.

hinako fighting one of silent hill f’s terrifying new monsters.

By ramping up the action, Silent Hill f will put more focus on the fight or flee aspect of horror. The creatures players encounter will be terrifying, but Hinako, the game’s protagonist, will be able to fight back to some degree. This will create moments of amplified terror as players struggle with the atmospheric horror of not knowing what is happening or what is going on.

As mentioned, Silent Hill f will release on September 25th and will come to PS5, Xbox Series X/S, and PC.

How do you feel about Silent Hill f increasing the action? Would you prefer a more Silent Hill 2 approach? Share your thoughts in the comments below!