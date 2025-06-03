Silent Hill 2 Remake DLC Reportedly in the Works

Silent Hill 2 Remake is reportedly getting DLC based on the Born from a Wish content from re-releases of the original game. Silent Hill 2 Remake was a big hit last year and helped resurrect the series after over a decade of no new games in the series. The Silent Hill series was a foundational franchise for the PlayStation 1 and PlayStation 2 era, but it fell off after that as Konami struggled to keep the momentum going. Silent Hill was staging a comeback with Hideo Kojima at the helm, but unfortunately, the project fell apart and the series went on ice for about a decade.

However, Konami is working on multiple new Silent Hill games and kicked off a new era of the series by successfully remaking one of the best games of the franchise. It has breathed new life into the series and fans are looking forward to what the future holds. Some are hoping that Bloober Team will even go on to remake more Silent Hill games after the great job they did with the second game, but it seems like there’s a chance that they may not be done with Silent Hill 2 quite yet, despite what fans may have thought.

A new rumor from popular horror gaming insider Dusk Golem claims that Bloober Team is working on Silent Hill 2 DLC centered around the Born from a Wish storyline from the original game’s re-releases. Born from a Wish follows Maria around the foggy town prior to James’ arrival and allows players to learn more about who she really is. It’s a pretty respected storyline and one that was even potentially hinted at in the Silent Hill 2 Remake. Golem noted that Bloober Team has been working on the Silent Hill 2 Remake DLC since launch in October and believes an announcement is imminent with a desire to get it out the door by the end of 2025.

“I actually think there’s a VERY high chance that Silent Hill 2 Remake Born From a Wish DLC is right around the corner from being announced too,” said Dusk Golem. “And for those who have been asking if they are doing it or not, they are as far as I know. I had heard Bloober were working on it back before SH2R released, but hadn’t heard about it for a while. However, I got more filled in today, and apparently still very much on and aiming to release before the end of the year.”

Dusk Golem also noted in a reply that he had heard that an Xbox version of Silent Hill 2 Remake was in development at one point. Fine print in advertisements for the game noted that the game would only be exclusive to PS5 for a year, so it’s possible that Xbox will finally get Silent Hill 2 later this year and perhaps the DLC will be bundled in as part of some kind of definitive edition, but that’s pure speculation from me. Either way, it’s possible we will hear about the DLC tomorrow at the PlayStation State of Play.