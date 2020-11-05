Silent Hill PS5 Reboot Reveal Date Reportedly Leaked

✖

Silent Hill fans have been waiting for a very long time to see the franchise get a new series entry, but it looks like an end might finally be in sight! Business analyst Roberto Serrano is reporting that a new Silent Hill game on PlayStation 5 will be unveiled at this year's presentation of The Game Awards, which is set to air on December 10th. As of this writing, Konami has not addressed the rumor, so fans should take this with a grain of salt. Given the beloved nature of the Silent Hill series, this would be a very big reveal for the show, indeed!

The original Tweet from Serrano can be found embedded below. There is an image accompanying the Tweet, but it seems to be a mock-up, as opposed to any kind of official leak. It's also worth noting that Serrano is calling this a rumor, rather than something he feels is a sure thing.

RUMOR👀

12.10 THE GAME AWARDS - World Premiere KONAMI | PS5

SILENT HILL _ Picture not representative of any official announcement pic.twitter.com/MBt0ONle7z — Roberto Serrano' (@geronimo_73) October 31, 2020

Fans were crushed in 2015 following the cancellation of Silent Hills, which would have been directed by Hideo Kojima and Guillermo del Toro, with the voice and likeness of Norman Reedus. A playable trailer for the game was released to critical acclaim, but was removed from the PlayStation Store after the cancellation. It still maintains a cult following, but P.T. won't be transferable to the PS5. Since the cancellation of Silent Hills, Konami has largely moved away from developing new games, opting instead to focus on ports and compilations of existing titles.

Characters from the Silent Hill franchise recently appeared in Dead by Daylight, giving fans renewed hope that the Konami might still have some interest in the series. Rumors have been swirling for quite some time that a reboot might be in development from one of Sony's first-party studios. Whether or not that will prove to be the case remains to be seen, but with The Game Awards set to kick-off in just over a month's time, fans won't have long to wait to find out if there's any truth to this rumor!

Are you a fan of Silent Hill? Would you like to see a new series entry? Let us know in the comments or share directly on Twitter at @Marcdachamp to talk all things gaming!