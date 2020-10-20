P.T. Reportedly Won't be Playable on PS5

✖

P.T., the acclaimed playable teaser for Hideo Kojima and Guillermo Del Toro's cancelled Silent Hills game, apparently will not be transferable to the PlayStation 5 when it releases next month. Delisted from the PlayStation Store back in 2015, PS4 units that have P.T. on them still are still a hot item on the secondary market. Unfortunately, Konami has told GamesRadar that the trailer will not be backwards compatible with the PS5. According to the email exchange, a Konami representative stated that "the content will not be available on the PS Store, so users won’t be able to re-download the content through the backwards compatibility feature to the PS5."

The news brings a sad conclusion to the saga of P.T. Released in 2014, the teaser was an instant hit with audiences. With tons of secrets, and some truly horrifying moments, P.T. seemed to promise big things for Silent Hills. Alas, it was not meant to be. The game was cancelled in 2015, and P.T. was removed from the PlayStation Store shortly after. P.T. remains playable for those that have it on PS4, but the game cannot be re-downloaded from the Store.

While the news shouldn't be too surprising considering all that's happened over the last few years, this will likely be disappointing for players that have kept P.T. on their console since its release. The video game industry has long struggled with preserving its own history, allowing entire games to be lost to time. P.T. is a prime example of that fact, and could eventually disappear forever, if some action isn't taken.

Following the cancellation of Silent Hills, Hideo Kojima and Guillermo Del Toro went on to collaborate on Death Stranding. Meanwhile, Konami has all but abandoned video game development, leaving the Silent Hill franchise in limbo. Characters from the franchise recently made their way into Dead by Daylight, but for longtime fans, it's hardly the same. Despite Konami's shift in focus, the company's older games and franchises continue to receive ports on various platforms. Perhaps one day, P.T. will receive another release. For now, however, fans of the playable teaser will want to hold on to their current PS4 consoles, or else risk never getting another chance to revisit it.

Did you get a chance to download P.T. before it was removed from the PlayStation Store? Are you sad that it won't be playable on PS5? Let us know in the comments or share your thoughts directly on Twitter at @Marcdachamp to talk all things gaming!