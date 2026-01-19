‘Return to Silent Hill’ Funko Pops are Now Available for Pre-Order Ahead of Movie Release

‘Silent Hill’ is having one of those moments where the fog rolls back, and everything is suddenly happening at once. With ‘Return to Silent Hill’ arriving in theaters on January 23, 2026, Funko is jumping in right on cue with a fresh wave of Pop figures based on some of the series’ most recognizable characters. It is a neat bit of timing for collectors and longtime fans alike, because it turns the film countdown into a merch drop that feels made for the display shelf.

Want more like this? Get the latest drops, ratings, reviews, and more with the ComicBook Gear Review newsletter — straight to your inbox.

Videos by ComicBook.com

‘Silent Hill’ Funko Pops Arrive Ahead of ‘Return to Silent Hill’

The new wave includes six characters pulled straight from the franchise’s greatest hits, and the lineup leans hard into ‘Silent Hill 2’ energy. The listings are now live for preorder on some of the figures. It is the kind of release that pairs nicely with a movie ticket, like grabbing a souvenir before the opening credits even roll.

The New ‘Silent Hill’ Funko Pops and How to Preorder

This batch covers protagonists, nightmare fuel, and one mascot-style menace for good measure. You can snag the James Sunderland, Heather Mason, Alessa Gillespie, Bubble Head Nurse, Robbie the Rabbit, Lying Figure, and Pyramid Head Funko Pops, with Pyramid Head called out as a premium Pop. Preorders are now live for some figures, and more to come shortly, so the simplest play is to pick the must-have character first and lock that one in before browsing the rest. If the goal is to match the movie hype beat for beat, this drop lands at exactly the right time.

Be online before 12 PM ET on January 19, since preorders are time-sensitive

Pick a top character first, then circle back for extras

If the premium Pyramid Head is the priority, start there before anything else

Here are the quick Amazon links for you to save some time.

Play video

‘Return to Silent Hill’ is the third feature film in the franchise, and it is slated for a theatrical release on January 23, 2026. The story pulls significant inspiration from ‘Silent Hill 2,’ following James Sunderland after he receives a mysterious letter from Mary, his lost love, drawing him back to ‘Silent Hill.’ What used to be familiar is now swallowed by darkness, and the search turns into a confrontation with monstrous creatures and a truth that threatens to break him, like a psychological horror remix that refuses to let the past stay buried.

‘Return to Silent Hill’ Cast, Creators, and What It’s About

Jeremy Irvine stars as James Sunderland, alongside Hannah Emily Anderson and Evie Templeton. Christophe Gans returns to the director’s chair after helming the 2006 ‘Silent Hill’ film, and Gans co-writes the script with William Josef Schneider and Sandra Vo-Anh. With the film arriving January 23, 2026 and the Funko preorders opening January 19, the franchise is giving fans two ways to lean in at once, one on the big screen and one on the shelf.

Grab the ‘Silent Hill’ Funko Pops Right Now

Between the preorder window on January 19 and the theatrical release on January 23, 2026, ‘Silent Hill’ fans are getting a tight little one-two punch. The movie brings the fog back to theaters, while the new Funko Pops let the characters haunt a desk, a shelf, or a gaming setup right away.

Keep checking ComicBook for guides, top picks, and real-world setup ideas to help you decide what fits your space. We bring you top discounts on the best pop-culture gear ahead of the crowd, so keep looking.