New Skate Release Window Revealed, More Playtest Invites Coming

Today, Electronic Arts and Full Circle announced a new release window for the Early Access launch of its upcoming live-service skateboarding game, Skate (stylized skate.). In its latest edition of The Grind, the monthly blog, it was announced that the game will release at the end of this summer, narrowing the release window further. This means the highly anticipated revival is expected to be released by the end of September 2025. However, there is some good news for anyone who signed up for its playtest at any point this year.

It was also announced that EA and Full Circle will invite everyone who has signed up for the Skate playtest will get access before its Early Access launch. As a result, Skate Insider registration will close on June 27th. Interested players who have yet to sign up can still do so here. However, once that date hits, players who did not sign up will have to wait for its Early Access launch. As this coincides with a new update for the playtest, players should expect the first wave of invites to be sent out by July 2nd.

🚨We will be inviting all registered skate. Insiders to come playtest in July. Check your emails.



The latest build has improved textures and lighting, more challenges, and changes to our progression system. pic.twitter.com/fyjxtOj3qi — skate. (@skate) June 17, 2025

The upcoming Skate playtest update 0.27.0 is packed with tons of improvements based on feedback from the community. This includes a fairly drastic visual overhaul, more than 140 challenges to complete, a streamlined tutorial, revamped progression and rewards system, and more customization options for characters. Additionally, updates to music, sound, the replay editor, and other quality of life improvements have been implemented.

“None of this would be possible without all of our playtesters telling us what you love, what you want more of, and what you’d like improved,” reads a statement from Full Circle. “The entire team is listening, and we will continue to work with you to grow, evolve, and improve skate. when we launch Early Access later this year and throughout the Early Access period.”

Like every edition of The Grind, the developers answer several questions the community has about Skate. This time around, Full Circle gave updates about keyboard and mouse controls on PC, which it confirms the game will require a controller. It also confirmed that Xbox and PlayStation versions will have achievement and trophy support, respectively. In terms of gameplay modes, like S.K.A.T.E., Death Race, Hall of Meat, and Own the Spot, it didn’t confirm or deny if they would be in the game. However, the developer said they would share more details when they can.

Players can now add Skate to their wishlist on PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, and PC via Steam and Epic Game Store.

Skate was originally revealed during EA Play 2020, with the developers simply saying they were working on it. Very early gameplay was finally shown in 2022, giving players a glimpse of what to expect. Full Circle has continued to update the community with videos of gameplay from its various playtest periods, which showcase some of the new features coming to the game.

Are you excited for EA and Full Circle’s newest iteration of Skate? Let us know all your thoughts about the upcoming free-to-play skateboarding game in the comments below.