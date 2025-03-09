Skate Players Beg EA to Make One Change Before Release

Electronic Arts and developer Full Circle seem set to release Skate 4 (officially known as “skate.”) this year. Every playtest, Q&A, and playtest highlight video released brings eager players closer and closer to finally skating around the city of San Vansterdam. The upcoming game will soon be released in Early Access for console and PC, and will include new features like new tricks and mechanics for players to enjoy. However, there is one specific feature fans are pleading EA includes when the game inevitably launches.

Full Circle releases a “Skate Insider Playtest Highlights” video regularly giving players a glimpse of Skate in its early stages of development. It also gives the developer the chance to show off its work and get players hyped for the upcoming Early Access launch. However, the highlights video for February 2025 didn’t generate the reaction EA and Full Circle intended, as many fans voiced their concern about a feature that may not be available at launch. That feature is single-player offline mode.

As it stands right now, Skate is designed as an open-world multiplayer live-service game. Players probably don’t need to interact with each other as they shred through Full Circle’s fictitious city, but this means an online connection is potentially required to play the game. As of now, there is no official word on whether an offline single-player mode will be available at launch, but that hasn’t stopped fans from voicing their concerns. If anything, EA and Full Circle’s silence on the matter has sparked more distress among the community.

To put this in perspective, the top four comments on the newly released highlights video pertain to implementing an offline mode for Skate. It’s a valid concern considering the state of live service gaming as of late. Games like XDefiant and Multiversus, both of which are free-to-play multiplayer live service games, are shutting down just roughly a year after release. More notably, the PS5 exclusive first-person hero shooter Concord didn’t even last a month before it was shut down.

“Wanting an offline mode is such a valid concern,” says a commenter on YouTube. “I want this to be a game I can play forever and not one that literally stops existing after a week to a year like Concord or XDefiant.”

“Offline mode is a must, the online will kill the vibe of the game,” says another concerned community member. “That’s why the Skate 3 is still popular.”

“Looking cool, can’t wait to hear about the plans for offline support so that the game isn’t ripped away forever once the servers are eventually shut down,” says another commenter.

Skate is scheduled to be released in Early Access early this year. A specific date has not been announced just yet, but it will launch for PC, Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One, PS5, and PS4 with crossplay and cross-progression across all platforms.

What are your thoughts about including a single-player offline mode for Skate?