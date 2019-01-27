This ‘Skyrim’ Aela the Huntress Cosplay Is Breathtakingly Detailed

Aela is an incredible strong and renowned character in the Elder Scrolls frachise, so it shouldn’t be all that surprising that the Huntress has inspired many cosplays to bring her to life in stunning detail. One cosplayer in particular brought the fierceness that this character is known for front and center and her cosplay shows exactly what Aela is capable of.

View this post on Instagram At a shoot with @cosplay_studio_norway ^^ #skyrim #skyrimcosplay A post shared by Karin Olava (@karinolava) on May 7, 2018 at 11:03am PDT

The cosplayer in question is Karin Olava and her portfolio is as striking as she is. Seriously, from Mass Effect, to Marvel, her attention to detail and fine craftsmanship is so incredibly inspiring and really shows her love for the cosplay community.

View this post on Instagram Huh :S A post shared by Karin Olava (@karinolava) on May 7, 2018 at 1:37pm PDT

View this post on Instagram Fus fus? #skyrim #skyrimcosplay A post shared by Karin Olava (@karinolava) on Apr 21, 2018 at 10:58am PDT

