Bethesda’s Todd Howard Weighed In on Skyrim Nintendo Switch Mods

There are some really, really weird mods out there – especially so for The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim. Though the Nintendo Switch version of the popular RPG experience does have unique amiibo support to add some additional flare, don’t expect to see anything more beyond that.

Bethesda’s Todd Howard recently sat down during a chat at Gamelab to talk about the possibility of mods coming to Skyrim Nintendo Switch, but alas – it doesn’t look like it’s meant to be. When Howard mentioned “Skyrim Switch has a big community that we haven’t supported the way we’d like,” Eurogamer followed up for a little clarification. Namely, where the heck are those mods at?!

When he was asked “when are we getting more stuff” in relation to Creation Club and features of that nature, he mentioned where that was on the priority scale. “Right now we’re doing nothing,” he replied truthfully. “People, they’re on other things. Our Switch group did Fallout Shelter … and that’s done really well. I’m surprised at how well it’s done.”

“We are not actively doing that,” he added when pressed for any future plans. “We would love to see it happen but it’s not something we’re actively doing.” Though mods are in no way imperative to enjoying the game experience, especially so with a title of this caliber, they are a fun way to expand upon an already beloved universe. Plus, what’s a game without Thomas the Tank Engine, huh? HUH!?

It appears that we shouldn’t be holding our breath anytime soon, but the team has dropped some major surprises in the past – so maybe they’ll save that little secret for next year’s BethesdaLand! Until then, gather those amiibo and be content with the Legend of Zelda gear instead. Which, to be fair – not a bad selling point.

To see our thoughts on the Skyrim Nintendo Switch port, you can check out our full review right here with a small blurb also included below:

“This is, in this reviewer’s opinion, the definitive way to experience Skyrim. The motion controls you can take or leave for the most part, though I will say that I am in love with delicately twisting the Joy-Con and feeling the subtle clicks of springs and gears as I pick locks. Gyro aiming when using a bow is also a freaking godsend, and something that more developers and porting suits need to consider (we’re looking at you, Panic Button!).

What else needs to be said? You all know Skyrim. This is a highly-polished, portable Skyrim with Nintendo-Switch-exclusive mechanics that actually add to the experience. While it does retain some of the oddities and sporadic glitches that made the original versions feel so unpredictable, I’ve yet to experience anything problematic or game-breaking. This is worth every penny, and for the foreseeable future, it will be consuming the majority of my non-working hours.”