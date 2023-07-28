New Slender Man Game S: Lost Chapters Announced

This year marks the 10th anniversary of Slender: The Arrival, and developer Blue Isle Studios is celebrating the occasion by announcing a brand-new game titled S: Lost Chapters. The developer is promising that the sequel will be its "most ambitious and intense horror experience to date," and players can expect to see new mechanics that weren't present in the previous game. There will also be a mix between returning locations as well as brand-new ones, and "a new cast of terrifying beings." Unfortunately, a release date has not been revealed just yet.

S: Lost Chapters was announced alongside a new 10-year anniversary update for Slender: The Arrival, which will be coming in October. The update will feature a major overhaul to the game's graphics, utilizing Unreal Engine 5.2. Readers can wishlist S: Lost Chapters on Steam right here, and a trailer featuring both games can be found below.

While Slender: The Arrival will be getting an upgrade on PC, it's unclear if the game's console versions will see a similar treatment. Following the announcement, a number of the game's fans requested clarification from Blue Isle Studios on Twitter, but nothing more has been revealed. Slender: The Arrival has released on all current video game platforms, including PS5 and Xbox Series X|S, so it would make sense!

Released in 2013, Slender: The Arrival is a survival horror game based on the Slender Man character created by Eric Knudsen. Slender Man began life on the Something Awful forums in 2009, when Knudsen took two black-and-white photos and added in an image of a tall, lanky looking figure in a suit. Knudsen added quotes under both photos, adding a creepy backstory, injecting just enough lore to intrigue readers. As a result, Slender Man quickly went viral, eventually resulting in a live-action movie, a popular YouTube series, and more. Knudsen served as a producer on Slender: The Arrival, but it's unknown if he will be involved with S: Lost Chapters.

