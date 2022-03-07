New Sly Cooper PS5 Report Details Reveal Window

A new report involving PlayStation’s beloved Sly Cooper franchise has detailed when a new installment in the series for PS5 may be unveiled. Over the course of the past year, a number of different rumors have started to emerge stating that PlayStation is working on a fifth game in the Sly Cooper series at this point in time. And while we still have yet to receive actual confirmation from those at Sony that this will be transpiring, it now looks like we have an idea of when this new game could be announced.

According to Twitter account @accngt, which has been a reliable source of information in the past, PlayStation will potentially be revealing a new Sly Cooper game for PS5 in the back half of 2022. This reveal is said to line up with the 20th anniversary of the series, which will specifically be coming about in September. The first installment in the franchise, Sly Cooper and the Thievius Raccoonus, launched on September 23, 2002, for PlayStation 2. Whether or not a new game for PS5 will also be announced in September remains to be seen, but this move on Sony’s part would make a fair bit of sense.

https://twitter.com/accngt/status/1500521455251234816

For now, one of the biggest questions surrounding the return of Sly Cooper involves the way in which the series would come back. The most recent entry in the franchise, Sly Cooper: Thieves in Time, was released on PlayStation 3 (and PS Vita) back in 2013 and continued the storyline seen in the original trilogy. Whether or not PlayStation would like to continue the story after Thieves in Time with a new game on PS5 or if it would instead opt to reboot the series as a whole is something that a number of fans have wondered about in recent months. Given how Thieves in Time ended on a major cliffhanger, though, it seems to make more sense for a new installment to pick up after the events of the last game.

Do you think that we’re bound to actually see PlayStation revive Sly Cooper in the future? Or are you not putting any stock into these rumors to keep yourself from getting your hopes up? Let me know either down in the comments or send me a message on Twitter at @MooreMan12.