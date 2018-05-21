SNES Classic Edition In Stock at GameStop

The hunt for SNES Classic Edition systems continues for many Nintendo fans out there eager to play classics like Super Mario World and The Legend of Zelda: A Link To the Past on their HD TV set-up. Good news — your search just got a whole lot easier.

GameStop has confirmed that the SNES Classic will be back in stock this week through its website. The system can be pre-ordered now for the price of $79.99 and will ship out by 5/25. That means you’ll be able to game with your friends in 16-bit fashion by sometime next week depending on which shipping option you choose.

Videos by ComicBook.com

The system has been a hot seller since its release last year, prompting Nintendo to bump up in-stock units in an effort to keep up supply with demand. That and the returning NES Classic Edition should keep old-school fans busy throughout the summer.

For those that need details about the SNES Classic Edition, you can refer to our review to see how awesome it is. The features for the console can also be found below:

The ’90s called; they want their controllers back

Two wired Super NES Classic Controllers are included for instant multiplayer action.

Yep, you read that right: two controllers. Play some of the best 2-player games of the era, including Super Mario Kart and Street Fighter II Turbo: Hyper Fighting.

Rewind – An all-new feature lets you rewind a minute or more based on your game’s last suspend point. Each game can save up to four suspend points.

My Game Play Demo – This new demo mode will replay your saved Suspend Points as part of the demo game footage instead of using built-in demos.

Frame – Wrap a cool border around your game with the new Frame feature. Some of the frames change color based on the game being played.

Star Fox 2

Don’t miss out on your chance to unlock and play Star Fox 2, the never-before-released sequel to Star Fox. You can even get a little help from the game manual (we won’t tell).

What’s In the Box

Miniature Super Nintendo Entertainment System replica with 21 pre-loaded Super NES games

Two wired Super NES Classic Controllers

One HDMI cable

One USB cable with AC adapter

Operations manual (with a poster on the back!)

21 pre-loaded Super NES games

Star Fox 2

Super Mario World

Super Mario Kart

The Legend of Zelda: A Link to the Past

F-ZERO

Super Metroid

Street Fighter II Turbo: Hyper Fighting

Super Punch-Out!!

Super Castlevania IV

Donkey Kong Country

Mega Man X

Kirby Super Star

Final Fantasy III

Kirby’s Dream Course

Star Fox

Yoshi’s Island

Super Mario RPG: Legend of the Seven Stars

CONTRA III:THE ALIEN WARS

Secret of Mana

EarthBound

Super Ghouls’n Ghosts

Get your hands on this system while you can!

Note: This is not a sponsored post, but if you purchase one of the awesome products featured above, we may earn a small commission from the retailer. Thank you for your support.