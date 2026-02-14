Free PC Game Released on Steam Has a 100% Rating

There is a new free PC game that was just released on Steam. It is a very short and small release, but judging by its trailer and its 100% approval rating on the Valve platform, it is short but sweet. It is also very strange. What is less clear is its Steam Deck compatibility, as Valve lists it as “Unknown.” For Steam Deck users, though, there is nothing to lose by testing it out, as it costs not even a single penny.

The new free PC game in question is called Blemo, developed by Blippin Bloppy Games, which has debuted with the release. And it is apparently a strong debut. The new PC release has two dozen user reviews so far, all of which are positive. Because of the lack of a single negative review, it has a 100% approval rating right now.

“Strange But Enjoyable”

One of the game’s user reviews seemingly sums up the new free PC game the best: “strange but enjoyable.” To this end, many of the user reviews highlight how strange and unique the game is, particularly praising its art style and sense of humor.

“What a delightful little game,” reads another user review. “As people have said, the art style is fantastic. It also has good sound design and writing, too.”

Another user review adds: “Awesome game. I want to see more simple and beautiful games like this.” A third user review further adds: “Love everything about this game! From the art style, the sound design, the music, and even the pause screen is something I’ve never seen before.”

As for the game, it is pitched as a “casual interactive story” where you walk around a tiny map, talk to various NPCs, and try to solve a secret puzzle. To this end, if you can figure out the puzzle quickly, this game can be beaten in minutes. Some of the Steam user reviews, as a result, have 10 minutes or less, while others have an hour or two. Meanwhile, if this doesn’t tickle your fancy, the good news is that there are other new free games on Steam of note, including a cyberpunk game.