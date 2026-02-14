5 Best 3D Platformers on the GameCube

Nintendo has almost always been a haven for platforming games. The console-maker created the home for 2D platformers with the NES and SNES, and made the transition to 3D relatively easily with the Nintendo 64. The company’s next console was the GameCube, which struggled to find an audience, causing many third-party developers to look elsewhere. Still, the GameCube was able to find its footing with several great games, including a few solid 3D platformers.

Here are the best 3D platformers on the GameCube if you’re looking for something nostalgic to jump back into.

5) Prince of Persia: The Sands of Time

Technically speaking, The Sands of Time is an action-adventure game. The reboot of Jordan Mechner’s classic does include plenty of melee combat, which you didn’t often see in platformers of the era. That said, the exploration and jumping around were the highlights of The Sands of Time, so I’m including it here.

The Prince has a magic dagger, giving him the ability to warp time itself. Players put this to good use in the platforming challenges, slowing down time to make jumps more manageable and rewinding after mistakes. It’s a neat mechanic that makes platforming a real treat. While not your typical 3D platformer, The Sands of Time is worth a try if you missed it back in 2003.

4) Chibi-Robo

Chibi-Robo puts you in the metallic shoes of a tiny robot who has to help the Sanderson family solve various household conundrums. It was originally conceived as a point-and-click adventure before Nintendo legend Shigeru Miyamoto stepped in and overhauled production.

It’s good he did, because Chibi-Robo is a delightful take on the genre. It is filled with whimsy and uses some smart puzzle design to keep things interesting. See, you need to keep your battery powered to stay in the action, making careful planning of each step you take. Toss in a cutesy story that felt perfectly suited to the family-friendly GameCube, and you have another great game from Nintendo.

3) Rayman 3: Hoodlum Havoc

Rayman‘s mainline series took a four-year break after the second game. During that time, Ubisoft didn’t make too many changes to the core formula. Rayman has access to a wider range of moves and a new combo meter that introduces an arcade-style scoring system to increase replayability.

That said, if ain’t broken, there’s no sense in making major changes. Rayman 3 did pick up worse critical scores than its predecessor due to the lack of innovation, but it still sold well. However, it was a kick in Ubisoft’s pants to make some larger changes with its next game. That led to the excellent Rayman Origins, which makes Rayman 3 feel like an outlier between two beloved classics. Don’t let that fool you, though. Rayman 3 was still a solid platformer.

2) Billy Hatcher and the Giant Egg

Image courtesy of Sonic Team and SEGA

Billy Hatcher is a weird game. Sonic Team handled development, which gives it a solid pedigree, but some of the ideas are strange even for that team. You play as the titular Billy Hatcher as he goes around the world hatching eggs to defeat Dark Raven and his army of Crows.

There are 72 different eggs to hatch, many of which will help Billy progress once you unlock them. And you’ll want to be on an egg as much as possible because Billy moves faster and has access to several platforming techniques while rolling around. There is plenty of content ot jump into, as Billy Hatcher features seven different zones filled with levels. Unfortunately, it sold poorly, and we never got a follow-up, but Billy has appeared in a few cameos over the years.

1) Super Mario Sunshine

Some players will rank Super Mario Sunshine as the worst 3D Mario, but even if you feel that way, Sunshine is a great game. The addition of F.L.U.D.D. certainly had its fair share of detractors, but it opened up several new traversal options. It’s also fair to critique the camera, which might be the worst we’ve ever seen in a Mario game.

On the other hand, Sunshine looked great on the GameCube. Granted, it might not hold up to modern standards, but it was one of the better-looking games on the system. It’s also one of the more difficult 3D Mario games. Sure, that could be frustrating for some, but having that extra challenge meant you’d get plenty of hours out of your purchase price.

There’s something to be said about Nintendo never revisiting the F.L.U.D.D. system. The gimmick never quite took off, but it was fine for one entry. And it’s not like anyone else was coming through the door to steal Nintendo’s crown on its own console. Sunshine isn’t perfect, but it has enough memorable parts to take the top spot.

