SNES Classic Edition Produces Big Sales Numbers For Nintendo

While the Nintendo Switch is producing some big numbers in its own right, Nintendo is also benefitting from its classic gaming audience. On the heels of the NES Classic Edition selling 2.3 million units in its lifetime, the SNES Classic Edition is making its own records.

The company has noted that the recently released SNES package, which includes 21 games and two controllers, has sold four million units worldwide thus far. That’s nearly double the number of NES Classics, mainly thanks to Nintendo ramping up its production.

And the company isn’t intending on slowing it down anytime soon. It’s confirmed that it will continue production of the SNES Classic, while also resuming production of the NES Classic Edition sometime this summer, so players can enjoy both systems in the convenience of their home.

Nintendo president Tatsumi Kimishima noted that these consoles are actually good for the video game industry, as well as generating interest in the Nintendo Switch. He noted, “We view them as an opportunity to garner interest in Nintendo Switch from those who have not interacted with video games in a long time, or ever.”

While the Nintendo Switch hasn’t gotten too many classic Nintendo games as of yet (Vs. Super Mario Bros. did just release for the system last Christmas), that’ll change soon enough when the company launches its online service this September. As part of the service, it’ll be introducing various classics that members can play on demand, online with friends or as part of their library. The details for this haven’t been completely laid out yet, but it sounds very promising.

The SNES Classic Edition has been gaining huge buzz since its release last year, fueled by the inclusion of the never-released Star Fox 2, as well as twenty other classics like Donkey Kong Country, Super Mario World, Secret of Mana and Street Fighter II Turbo. Even with a lower game count than the NES Classic Edition (which clocked in with 30 games), it’s been doing quite well in the community.

And who knows, Nintendo might just continue the trend this year by announcing a Nintendo 64 Classic around E3 time. Fingers crossed!