SNES Classic Available Now At Amazon

Still waiting to get your hands on a cherished SNES Classic Edition console? You’re in luck, as Amazon has them available in spades.

The company is offering up the system for just $79.98, plus free two-day shipping if you’re a Prime member. What’s more, you stand a pretty good chance of getting one. At the time of report, only a small percentage of the systems in stock have been claimed.

Need a reminder of how awesome it is? Well, our review will certainly help you along, and there’s additional information below:

From your first ride on Yoshi to the final heart-pounding escape from Planet Zebes, the Super Nintendo Entertainment System is pure 16-bit retro gaming perfection. Now a new, miniaturized version is here, pre-loaded with 21 of the all-time greatest games, like Super Mario Kart and the first-ever release of Star Fox 2! Just plug it in and play. Live out the golden age of 16-bit gaming like never before. Choose games from the menu, create save points, and more. The system comes bundled with an HDMI cable, an USB charging cable, two Super NES Classic Controllers, and 21 games, pre-installed and ready-to-play. The system is also compatible with the Classic Controller and Classic Controller Pro accessories.

My Game Play Demo:This new demo mode will replay your saved Suspend Points as part of the demo game footage instead of using built-in demos

So there you have it. If you want one, we’re pretty sure you can get your hands on one now!

