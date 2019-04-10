‘Sniper Elite V2 Remastered’ Release Date Revealed in New Trailer

Last month, developer Rebellion teased and eventually revealed the remastered version of the highly-popular Sniper Elite V2 as well as three other projects that are in the works, one of which is Sniper Elite 5. Unfortunately, they didn’t include a ton of details along with these announcements, but it’s looking like the development team is ready to change that. A new trailer has arrived to show off the improved graphics that the upcoming remaster will feature, and at the end of the video, a release date was finally confirmed for those awaiting it.

In the trailer seen above, we can see just how beautiful Sniper Elite V2 Remastered looks now that it has been updated. The game will support 4K and HDR on the platforms that offer support for such features. There will be seven new characters that players can assume the role of, and there will even be a new photo mode so you can capture some amazing shots.

Multiplayer will be available across all platforms and it can have up to 16 players. The Nintendo Switch version will only be able to support up to eight players. For more on the game:

“Sniper Elite V2 is an award-winning and authentic World War II sniping experience. You are elite US sniper Karl Fairburne. Parachuted into Berlin amidst the Germans’ final stand, your mission is to prevent Nazi V2 rocket program technology from falling into the hands of the besieging Red Army. You must aid key scientists keen to defect to the US, and terminate those who would help the Russians.

“Take advantage of authentic weaponry, learn how to stalk your targets, fortify your position, set up the shot, use your skill, patience and cunning to achieve your mission. Stealth gameplay is the key as you find yourself trapped between two desperate armies in a race against time.”

Sniper Elite V2 Remastered is set to arrive on May 14th for Nintendo Switch, PC, PlayStation 4, and Xbox One.

