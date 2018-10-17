‘SNK 40th Anniversary Collection’ Free Downloadable Games Partially Revealed

When it releases next month, the SNK 40th Anniversary Collection for Nintendo Switch will bring a lot of great old-school memories to the system, including Ikari Warriors, Athena and so many more. But there’s also going to be new games added via free downloadable content packs, and we’ve got a good idea of what’s coming our way.

The first pack is due on December 11, and as you can see from the trailer above, it’s packed with some favorites that are sure to win you over. They include the following, with descriptions provided by NIS America and SNK:

Munch Mobile

In Munch Mobile, control a car with a human limb and cruise through various scenic routes to reach your ultimate destination: the garage. Pick up various objects along the way, such as fruit and gas canisters. What a handy vehicle, don’t you think?

Fantasy

Your sweetheart has been captured and it’s time to get her back in Fantasy! To rescue your loved one, trek through the wild jungles and soar above the sea—seems like nothing can get in between you and Sherry!

Sasuke vs. Commander

As the title suggests, in Sasuke vs. Commander, you are the legendary shuriken-wielding ninja Sasuke. You must protect your master, the Shogun, against enemy ninja. Fulfill your duty in this classic set in feudal Kyoto!

Chopper I

“Emergency! This is not a drill!” It doesn’t get much more metal than this! Shoot up tanks, ships, planes, and more to defend against enemy troops. See if you’ve got enough firepower to carry out your mission in Chopper I!

Time Soldiers

Traverse through time with the “D-Scanner” to rescue your comrades in Time Soldiers. There’s just one caveat: if you’re not in the correct place in history, you must defeat that era’s boss before making the leap to the right time period your fellow soldier is trapped in.

Probably the most recognizable of the bunch is Time Soldiers, a multi-directional shooter similar to Ikari Warriors. But there should no doubt be a few fans that enjoy these favorites that are returning.

A second downloadable pack will be available early next year, but its contents have yet to be revealed. We’ll see what the teams have planned.

SNK 40th Anniversary Collection debuts on November 13 for Nintendo Switch.