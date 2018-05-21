SNK Will Host a Special Neo-Geo Mini Stream Next Month

Earlier this month, we confirmed the news that SNK will launch a new Neo-Geo Mini arcade game, set to launch this year in time for the company’s 40th anniversary celebration. But now the publisher is set to reveal even more information about the forthcoming system — and we won’t have to wait too long for it.

Based on an official tweet, SNK noted that there will be a special online presentation for the system set to take place in early June. During that time we’ll likely learn more about what to expect including the games that are included, possible pricing for the system and, most importantly, when we can get our hands on it.

The publisher has also invited fans to submit questions about the Neo-Geo Mini to be featured during the podcast. You can see instructions about how to do so in the tweet below.

In early June, 2018, we will hold NEOGEO mini Online Presentation!

The latest news of NEOGEO mini will be revealed.

We would like to hear what you would like to ask us about our NEOGEO mini.

Please leave your comment on this post by May 28th(JST)! #SNK #SNK40th #NEOGEOmini pic.twitter.com/7h802bgB5p — SNK GLOBAL (@SNKPofficial) May 18, 2018

We do know the following information about what this little machine can do:

Product name: NEOGEO mini

Number of titles: 40 titles

Display size: 3.5 inches

Size and weight: W135mm x D108mm x H162mm /600g

Accessory: Power supply cable (AC adaptor will not be included)

Connection terminals: HDMI terminal (Input for TV monitor), headphone terminal, 2 external controller terminals

“NEOGEO mini will be available in two different designs, one for the Asian market and the other one for overseas markets (for North America, South America, Europe and other regions). With its design in black, white, and red, the Japanese version of the NEOGEO mini will faithfully reproduce the original NEOGEO arcade cabinet that was introduced in Japan in 1990. The overseas version will be a simple and modern design in black, white and blue,” SNK noted in a previous story.

We’ll let you know what information the company reveals during the livestream. But, yeah, we could totally use one of these in the office!

The Neo-Geo Mini will release sometime this year.