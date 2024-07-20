SNK vs. Capcom Game Gets Surprise Rerelease

The fighting game community was treated to a welcome surprise during EVO 2024 with Capcom and SNK announcing the rerelease of SNK vs. Capcom: SVC Chaos. The crossover fight game from 2003 features characters from the SNK series fighting against Capcom’s biggest combatants like Ryu and more, but like many older games, it’s been largely inaccessible for years now after it was left behind on older platforms. Even better than the announcement of the rerelease itself, SNK and Capcom announced that the game is available right now on the PC platform via Steam, and the console releases of the game aren’t far behind.

A new trailer welcomed SNK vs. Capcom: SVC Chaos to Steam this week after it was announced during EVO 2024 where we’ve been getting several big fighting game announcements including plans for MultiVersus Season 2 content. The game will have 36 characters to choose from alongside new, modern features seen commonly in other more recent fighting games.\

“SVC CHAOS-a dream match of epic proportions!” an overview of the newly rereleased game said. “Worlds collide as 36 iconic characters across various series from SNK (mainly THE KING OF FIGHTERS) and CAPCOM (mainly STREET FIGHTER) do battle in a frantic fight to the finish! Brand-new rollback netcode and tournament modes allow for fun, fast-paced online matches-all while still retaining the classic visuals and controls of the original fan favorite. Also comes with a hitbox viewer and a gallery mode! Rise up and throw down with players all around the world in this new evolution of the SVC CHAOS legacy!”

Some of those new features SVC Chaos boasts include new rollback netcode which is a common request for any modern fight game. It also has tournament modes and a new hitbox viewer as well as a gallery feature to offer a closer look at the game. You can see more about the game via it’s Steam listing that’s live now with the game itself priced at $19.99.

SNK vs. Capcom: SVC Chaos was originally released for the Neo Geo arcade but was later ported to the PlayStation 2 and Xbox platforms. This new version of the game that’s already out on PC will come to the PlayStation 4 and Nintendo Switch platforms as well as GOG on July 22nd. There’s been no mention of an Xbox version of the game.