MultiVersus Adding Samurai Jack and Beetlejuice in Season 2

Both Samurai Jack and Beetlejuice are coming to MultiVersus as part of the Season 2 roster of characters, Warner Bros. and Player First Games announced today. The pair revealed the first two known fighters from Season 2 as part of the EVO 2024 festivities with a first look at each of these characters shared after the announcement. Samurai Jack will come first and will be available right when Season 2 launches on July 23rd, the MultiVersus creators said, while Beetlejuice will be added later in the season before the new Beetlejuice Beetlejuice movie releases in September.

Given that Samurai Jack is being added to the game first, it follows that we’ve gotten a better look at him first through a new trailer released on Saturday after the EVO 2024 announcement. The new MultiVersus season is called “Season 2: Back in Time,” so seeing Samurai Jack added now makes sense given his time traveling tendencies.

A press release associated with the announcement confirmed that Samurai Jack will be part of the Bruiser class of fighters. It also confirmed the name of his first alternate look that we’ve seen in the trailer which will be called “Righteous Warrior Jack.”

“After being flung into the future by the evil demon Aku, the warrior known as Samurai Jack embarked on a relentless quest to return to the past,” the announcement said. “With his unmatched swordsmanship and incredible agility, he’s truly a force to be reckoned with, and in the new MultiVersus gameplay trailer, Samurai Jack’s fighting skills as a Bruiser class character are on full display, which utilize his mystical katana blade, agile footwork, and quick reflexes to send opponents flying off the map. The video also provides a first look at the Righteous Warrior Jack character variant, which will be available for in-game purchase on July 23.”

While we don’t yet have a full trailer for Beetlejuice like we got for Samurai Jack, Player First Games did share a quick look at the MultiVersus version of the character via a teaser trailer. An exact release date for Beetlejuice hasn’t been set, but the new Beetlejuice Beetlejuice movie will be out in North America on September 6th with the announcement confirming that Beetlejuice will come to MultiVersus “in advance of” the movie.

Beetlejuice is coming to MultiVersus in Season 2.

Season 2 will also add a ranked mode starting on July 23rd, though it’s unclear how MultiVersus will make new fighters available in ranked either immediately or with a delay.