Snoop Dogg Resigns from FaZe Clan

Snoop Dogg has resigned from the FaZe Clan. The FaZe Clan is one of the biggest organizations out there when it comes to gaming and online content creators. They have managed to secure a ton of amazing partnerships with large brands, massive celebrities, and so on. It's hard to find anyone quite as big as them in the gaming space and this has even led to them launching their own food brands and other business ventures. Last year, the FaZe Clan even had a crossover with Batman for a DC comic book and recruited the likes of Snoop Dogg to join them as a member of the board. Unfortunately, over the last year, the FaZe Clan has hit some bumps in the road.

When FaZe Clan was listed as a company people could invest in on the Nasdaq last year, it immediately tanked and has struggled to find its footing ever since. Now, the company has lost one of its biggest supporters in Snoop Dogg. The rapper joined the company last year as part of the board of directors, but an SEC filing reveals he has decided to part ways with the company. It was noted that there were no disagreements or other major feuds that caused him to leave on bad terms, but he will no longer be with the company. It's not exactly clear what he did or how much time he actually invested in FaZe Clan, but whatever the case may be, he will no longer be a part of it moving forward.

It's unclear what this means for FaZe Clan going forward, but it is another pretty big loss for the organization. As of right now, FaZe Clan CEO Lee Trink still expresses optimism for the future. "We're taking the right steps to position the business for successful long-term growth," he said, while noting he is also "as optimistic as ever about the future of FaZe Clan". Only time will tell how much these things will hurt the company and if it can bounce back.

