Somerville Release Date Revealed

The mysterious sci-fi indie game Somerville finally has a release date. First announced all the way back in 2017, Somerville has been a game on the radar of many fans for quite some time due to the pedigree of those working on the project. And while it was previously known that Somerville would launch in 2022, the rapid approach of the end of the year made some wonder if the title would slip into 2023. Fortunately, this won't be the case after all.

Announced today via a new trailer, developer Jumpship confirmed that Somerville will still arrive before the end of the year and is slated to drop in a little under a month on November 15th. When the game does arrive, it will be coming to Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One, and PC platforms, in addition to also being accessible on Xbox Game Pass. As for the new trailer itself, nothing else related to the story and gameplay of Somerville was really shown off, which only continues to deepen the mystery associated with the project.

In case you're wondering why Somerville's launch is such a big deal, it's because of those working on the title. Specifically, Jumpship was founded by Dino Patti, who is a former co-founder of Playdead. For those unaware, Playdead is the studio behind both Limbo and Inside, both of which are considered some of the most critically-acclaimed indie games ever. With this in mind, a number of fans are expecting the same pedigree from Somerville. And while it remains to be seen if the game can live up to these high expectations, we at least won't have to wait much longer to find out.

If you'd like to learn more about Somerville prior to its launch, you can check out the brief description of the game down below.

"In the wake of catastrophe you must find the means to make your family whole again. Somerville is a sci-fi adventure grounded in the intimate repercussions of large scale conflict. Immerse yourself in a hand-crafted narrative experience set across a vivid rural landscape. Navigate your way through the perilous terrain ahead of you to unravel the mysteries of Earth's visitors."