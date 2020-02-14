‘Sonic Adventure 2’ Pumpkin Hill Song Gets 10 Hour Mix, Just Because

Some companies celebrate Halloween in their own special way, such as special events surrounding their games, skins to put on their characters, or even "tricks" and "treats" to give away to their fans. But the team behind the Sonic the Hedgehog games decided to provide a gift that keeps on giving -- a megamix of one of its most memorable songs.

If you've played Sonic Adventure 2, you may recall one particular stage called Pumpkin Hill, in which Knuckles the Echidna has to do some digging around the Halloween-themed town to find Chaos Emeralds before he can move on. Well, there's a song that plays in the background, with the right mixture of "Halloween vibe" and "groovy rap" that fans have been humming for years.

The video, which you can see above, gives you more Pumpkin Hill than you can handle. We're talking ten hours worth. No, we're not kidding. It goes on and loops for a good ten hours, although it just stays on the one still image and doesn't really show any gameplay. That would've been a novel addition to us, as well as to players that were having trouble locating the Chaos Emeralds. (Let's be honest, it can take quite a while digging around for them.)

Still, for die-hard Sonic Adventure 2 fans that can't stop humming this little rap tune, this could just be heaven for you. Besides, there are weirder 10-hour videos out there aside from this mix, right?

For instance, how about the "don't stop comin'" mix of All Star from Smash Mouth? Yes, that exists, and you can see it below.

Want to get stranger? How about this video of a dude eating Kentucky Fried Chicken (while dancing around) as Guile's theme from Street Fighter II plays in the background? It's pretty transforming, to say the least. And it goes for ten hours too.

So if you've got a few hours to kill, or you just can't get enough of Pumpkin Hill (like you other Sonic fanatics out there), give the above tune a whirl.

Want to play Sonic Adventure 2 instead? You sure can, as it's available for Xbox 360 (as well as backward compatibility on Xbox One) and PC. The original game can also be enjoyed on the Sega Dreamcast as well, in case you feel like taking the old-school route.