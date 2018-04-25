Sonic Mania Has Sold Over a Million Copies

Ever since its launch last August, Sega‘s Sonic Mania has been stirring up all kinds of retro memories with gamers, since it’s based more around the classic Genesis world of the platforming hero, instead of his 3D adventures. And it appears it’s struck a chord with a sizable amount of that audience.

A new report published in Famitsu notes that the game has managed to clear a million copies sold. While it didn’t go into specifics over which version — PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch or PC — sold best, they collectively came together and really made the game a hit for Sega.

Videos by ComicBook.com

This came along with the news that Sonic Manis Plus, the “enhanced” version of the game that was announced earlier this year, would be released in Japan this year. That add-on, which has yet to be priced, will include a new Encore mode with remixed levels from the original campaign mode, along with additional bosses, a returning boss from Knuckles: Chaotix, a 32-page art book, a four-player competitive mode and other content.

That should extend the life of the game for some time, though it wouldn’t surprise us if Sega announced some other 16-bit style revivals to go along with Sonic Mania since it was such a success. E3 is right around the corner, after all.

I reviewed the PlayStation 4 version of the game when it released, where I noted the following:

“Sonic Mania continues to buck the trend of bringing back a classic the right way, like Doombefore it. But the team doesn’t forget the heritage of which Sonic was based on, and keeps his 16-bit roots completely intact, while introducing fresh new ideas that fit our hero like a glove. It’s insanely fun to play, despite some mild frustrations, and it’s great to have 16-bit Sonic looking and sounding better than ever. It’s a great return for a hero that was in desperate need of one, and it gives me high hopes that Sega may just right this ship yet. It’s easily one of the best games this year.”

I also noted that I hoped it would sell well. Glad it did so — and that could mean even more sales when Plus eventually rolls around.

Sonic Mania is available now for consoles and PC.