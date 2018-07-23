Here’s Why Sonic Mania Plus Got a Retail Release

When Sonic Mania came out last year, it was only available digitally. While it still sold fundamentally well, there were still a few players bummed out that they couldn’t get the game in cartridge or CD form.

However, that problem has since been resolved with this past week’s release of Sonic Mania Plus, which not only got a physical release but also bonus extras like an art book and reversible Sega Genesis cover art.

Videos by ComicBook.com

In the latest developer documentary for the just-released game (which can also be seen above), lead developer Christian Whitehead explained why Sonic Mania Plus made the move to physical format.

“So, there was so much demand for a physical version of Sonic Mania that we decided to make a special edition for the fans. We basically wanted to add enough content so that people, you know, playing Sonic Mania, say, a year later could go back and experience the content in the same way maybe a band plays an encore set. You know, we even added some additional cutscenes, so the next time the players run through Mania Mode they’ll get a bit of a surprise.”

The head of Sonic Team, Takashi Iizuka, also chimed in his two cents on the matter. “We wanted to make Sonic fans happy, so when we released the physical package, we included the deluxe art book and reversible sleeve designed to mimic the SEGA Genesis/Mega Drive box. We’ve already released the Encore DLC for those who already own the digital version at a lower price, so they can enjoy Sonic Mania Plus.”

Of course, the option is yours when it comes to how you enjoy Sonic Mania Plus. But no matter which route you take, you definitely shouldn’t miss out on it.

In addition, a new patch has been released for the game, which should download automatically the next time you start it up. It includes the following:

The Main Menu layout has been updated with a visual diorama system that shows a preview of each mode.

A call to action button has been added in the Main Menu.

Updated cutscenes in Mania Mode.

Updated boss fights in Mania Mode.

Additional game options.

Additional Data menu.

Updated localisation.

Updated leaderboard support in Time Attack mode.

General bug fixes.

Sonic Mania Plus is available now for Xbox One, PlayStation 4, Nintendo Switch and PC.