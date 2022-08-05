A new update for Sonic Origins, Ver. 1.04, has been released that fixes a bevy of different problems and bugs with the compilation video game. In case you weren't aware, the initial release of the title earlier this year came with a number of issues, many of which are fixed in the new update. Most notably, it would appear that the problem with Tails disappearing during Sonic the Hedgehog 2 has been fixed.

You can check out the full official patch notes for Sonic Origins Version 1.04, straight from the source, below:

Update details

Sonic the Hedgehog 3 & Knuckles: Added a function to Sound Test.

Sonic the Hedgehog 2: Fixed a bug where Tails would not return from outside the screen and a sound effect would continually play.

Fixed a bug that was causing some songs from the Classic Music Pack to have incorrect titles displayed in the Museum.

Sonic the Hedgehog 2: Fixed a bug that caused the sound effect for collecting Rings to be interrupted when collecting them in quick succession.

Sonic the Hedgehog 3 & Knuckles: Adjusted Competition Mode on the Nintendo Switch™ so that it can be played without registering two Joy-Cons™ / Pro controllers. *Made registration for two Joy-Cons™ / Pro controllers in Time Attack unnecessary, and made it possible to cancel controller registration in other modes.

42 other bugfixes.

Sonic the Hedgehog 3 & Knuckles: Fixed a bug where leaving many Item Boxes in front of the sub-boss of Hydrocity Zone Act 1 would cause the game to crash when defeating the sub-boss and moving on to the next Act.

Sonic the Hedgehog 3 & Knuckles: Fixed a bug that was causing players to get stuck when playing a Special Stage from the level select menu after playing Time Attack Mode.

Sonic the Hedgehog: Fixed a bug where retrying a stage in Classic Mode from My Data and getting a Game Over would make players get stuck at the Title Screen.

Fixed a bug in the "Fireball Dash" mission where it was possible to move outside of the mission area, and clearing the mission would result in the player becoming stuck.

Fixed a bug in the "Slippery Swim" mission that was causing invisible blocks to appear in areas they aren't supposed to appear in.

Sonic the Hedgehog 3 & Knuckles: Fixed a bug in Competition mode that caused players to go back a lap when they took damage or fell out of the stage.

Fixed a bug in the "Animal Rescue" mission where players would stand on top of clouds instead of bouncing or falling off them.

Sonic the Hedgehog 3 & Knuckles: Fixed a bug in Angel Island Zone Act 1 that teleported players when the island is set on fire.

Sonic the Hedgehog 3 & Knuckles: Fixed a bug in Carnival Night Zone Act 2 where the boss would leave the area if hit by a mid-air attack while entering.

Sonic the Hedgehog 3 & Knuckles: Fixed a bug that caused a sound effect to continually play when the player transitioned stages after defeating the boss of Death Egg Zone Act 1.

Sonic the Hedgehog 3 & Knuckles: Fixed a bug in Flying Battery Zone Act 1 that caused a sound effect to continually play if a player transitioned stages when close to a magnetic object.

Sonic the Hedgehog 2: Fixed a bug that caused Tails' flight sound effect to continually play after moving to the next stage if you were flying with Tails during the transition.

Sonic the Hedgehog 2: Fixed a bug in 2 Player VS mode where the time would never expire if it reached 0 during a player mistake.

Sonic the Hedgehog 3 & Knuckles: Fixed a bug in Competition Mirror Mode that was causing the courses to not be mirrored.

Fixed a bug in the "Bounce House" mission where characters would become inoperable if they collided with a Bounce Pad from the bottom when time expired.

Fixed a bug in the "Extreme! Super Sonic Finish" mission where falling off the platform shortly after reaching the goal would cause the camera to lock and prevent the player from progressing.

Sonic the Hedgehog 3 & Knuckles: Fixed a bug that caused Sonic and Tails to get stuck on a burning rope in the middle of Angel Island Zone Act 2, which made it impossible to progress.

Sonic the Hedgehog 3 & Knuckles: When starting in Classic Mode with a save file where the game has been cleared, entering and exiting a Special Stage without touching a checkpoint would cause the game time to incorrectly start at 9:59.

Sonic the Hedgehog 3 & Knuckles: When starting the game as Sonic with a cleared-game save data file, performing certain actions in Angel Island Zone Act 1 would cause the player to be incorrectly moved to Knuckles' boss area route.

Sonic the Hedgehog 3 & Knuckles: Fixed a bug in Classic Mode where performing certain actions in the boss fight of Lava Reef Zone Act 2 would make the camera shift, and the character would fall out of the stage.

Sonic the Hedgehog 3 & Knuckles: Fixed a bug in Angel Island Zone Act 1 where performing certain actions after the stage is set on fire caused the player to lose a life.

Sonic the Hedgehog 3 & Knuckles: Fixed a bug in Lava Reef Zone Act 2 that allowed players to avoid the falling boulder that moves them to the boss stage.

Sonic the Hedgehog 2, Story Mode: Fixed a bug where the transition time from Mystic Cave Zone Act 2 to Hidden Palace 2 would be added to the player's Best Time.

Sonic the Hedgehog 3 & Knuckles: Fixed a bug in the boss battle of Hydrocity Zone Act 2 that caused an invisible ceiling to appear, which prevented players from jumping higher.

Sonic the Hedgehog 3 & Knuckles: Fixed a bug where immediately opening the pause menu when entering the first Special Ring in Mushroom Hill Zone Act 1 and selecting "Restart" would cause players to start the stage from an unnatural position.

Sonic the Hedgehog 3 & Knuckles: Starting the game in Classic Mode using saved data with a recorded Time Over in Angel Island Zone Act 1, and then getting a Game Over would cause players to immediately lose a life upon reaching the sub-boss.

Sonic the Hedgehog 2: Fixed a bug that was causing crashes due to incorrect object calculations.

Fixed a bug in the "Aerial Attack" mission where players would get stuck on blocks and be unable to move.

Fixed a typo in the credits.

Sonic the Hedgehog 3 & Knuckles: Fixed a bug where opening the pause menu just before entering a Special Stage and then selecting "Restart" would move the player to a different Act.

Sonic the Hedgehog 3 & Knuckles: Fixed a bug where coins would be increased in debug mode.

Sonic the Hedgehog 3 & Knuckles: Fixed a bug where the BGM in Special Stages would slow down after collecting 50 Rings.

Sonic the Hedgehog 3 & Knuckles: When starting the game in Classic Mode on a save file with a recorded Time Over, the Time would not reset from 9:59 upon clearing a stage.

Sonic the Hedgehog 3 & Knuckles: Fixed a bug in Classic Mode of Death Egg Zone Act 2 where opening the pause menu and selecting "Restart" after transitioning to the boss stage would cause the player restart the boss fight with 0:10 Time.

Removed an extra space from "PlayStation™Store" in the Simplified Chinese text. (PlayStation®5 / PlayStation®4)

Fixed a bug where exiting while connected to Xbox Live and syncing data would cause the game to crash. (Xbox Series X|S)

Fixed a bug where having multiple autosaves in a short period of time would result in them not saving correctly. (PlayStation®5 / PlayStation®4)

Sonic the Hedgehog 3 & Knuckles: Fixed a bug in Mushroom Hill Zone Act 2 that caused textures of objects to not display correctly. (Nintendo Switch™)

Fixed a bug that was causing save file contents to be different when manually saving the game. (Xbox One / Xbox Series X|S)

Fixed a bug that caused the game to freeze for about 10 seconds when going to offline mode after launching the game in online mode. (Xbox One / Xbox Series X|S)

Fixed a bug where launching the game while connected to a network, disconnecting from that network after reaching the Main Menu, playing a sound in the Museum, and then returning to the Main Menu would result in a crash after 15 seconds. (Xbox One / Xbox Series X|S)

Fixed a bug that was causing lower-performance GPUs to be automatically selected in multiple-GPU systems. (Steam / Epic Games)

As noted above, Sonic Origins Version 1.04 is now live for all available platforms. Sonic Origins is more broadly currently available for the PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, and PC. You can check out all of our previous coverage of the Sonic the Hedgehog franchise in general right here.

[H/T ResetEra]