Bizarre Sonic Prime Announcement Causes Confusion for Fans

The first eight episodes of Sonic Prime dropped on Netflix last month, and fans of the show have been starving for news on more. It might be a little while before we get more information, but Sega has announced a Sonic Prime: Shatterverse Experience that will take place in Santa Monica, California over the weekend. The experience will run from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. PST at the 3rd Street Promenade. Unfortunately, Sega didn't bother to reveal what exactly this experience will entail! As such, Sonic fans in the area might want to swing by to see what the deal is!

The announcement from the official Sonic the Hedgehog Twitter account can be found embedded below.

Check out the Sonic Prime: Shatterverse Experience in LA this Saturday!

1/28 | 10am-8pm PST 3rd St Promenade | Santa Monica, CA — Sonic the Hedgehog (@sonic_hedgehog) January 26, 2023

Naturally, the Tweet has caused a lot of confusion for fans! The Tweet above has countless responses wondering what exactly the event entails, and what attendees can expect. The whole thing is quite bizarre, especially the way Sega just casually mentioned it without any kind of fanfare. Given the offhandedness of the announcement, fans probably shouldn't expect anything too major to come from it, but stranger things have happened! For now, fans will just have to wait and see if any Sonic fans on social media share images and videos from the event.

For those that have yet to watch the series, the Shatterverse is the central hook for Sonic Prime. In the Netflix series, Sonic is sent into the Shatteverse after destroying the Paradox Prism while battling Dr. Eggman. As a result, Sonic finds himself transported to strange new worlds, where familiar friends look and act significantly different. The Shatterverse versions of Sonic's friends have played a major part in the show's appeal, and fans have really taken a liking to characters like "Nine" and "Rusty Rose." These Shatterverse variants have even started to show up in the video games!

Sonic Prime is streaming now on Netflix. Readers can check out all of our previous coverage of the show, including our review, right here.

