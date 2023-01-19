Netflix Tells Sonic the Hedgehog Fans More Sonic Prime Is Coming

Sonic the Hedgehog fans got a bit of good news this week from Netflix with the streaming platform confirming that its Sonic Prime show would be delivering fans more content at some point this year. That's welcome news for Sonic fans no matter how the new content is released, though it's worth pointing out that Netflix didn't explicitly confirm a second season for the show, so it's unclear right now what "more" Sonic Prime looks like.

News of the return of Sonic Prime was shared in a tweet from the official Sonic the Hedgehog account, one that's not associated with Netflix beyond helping promote Sonic Prime. An image shared showed Sonic and Shadow the Hedgehog alongside the brief tease of what's to come in the future.

Season 2 is the most obvious answer when speculating what might come next for Sonic Prime, but again, Netflix didn't specify that that's what's happening. The tweet did say that whatever's planned for Sonic Prime will happen this year, however, and given that the show just came out in December 2022, that seems like a very quick turnaround for another season which does cast some doubt on that possibility.

Get ready to sink into more Sonic Prime, coming your way later this year! pic.twitter.com/VNz1aDYfph — Sonic the Hedgehog (@sonic_hedgehog) January 18, 2023

Our own review of Sonic Prime praised the show and echoed sentiments shared by others who are likely rooting for a second season already. The show also got decent critic ratings overall and sits now at an approval rating of 60% on Rotten Tomatoes, though the audience score bolstered by the fervent Sonic the Hedgehog fandom was notably higher at 88%.

Whatever is planned for Sonic Prime, it's likely just part of a larger Sonic the Hedgehog push planned for this year. Takashi Iizuka, a producer who worked on the Sonic Frontiers game which also came out in 2022, teased before the end of the year that Sega and the Sonic team would have more of the Blue Blur to shared with players throughout 2023.

Sonic Prime is now on Netflix with eight episodes in total, though we'll see this year if that number goes up at atll.