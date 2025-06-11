New Sonic Racing: CrossWorlds Art Has Players Expecting a Nintendo Guest Character

When Sonic Racing: CrossWorlds releases later this year, the game will feature several guest racers. Sega has confirmed a handful of characters outside of the Sonic the Hedgehog franchise, including Minecraft‘s Steve, Persona 5‘s Joker, and Hatsune Miku. To celebrate the arrival of the latter character, Sega has released a new piece of art, and it’s already generating a lot of speculation among fans. Behind Hatsune Miku, several other characters can be seen from the game, including Espio the Chameleon. Near Espio’s head, three golden triangles can be seen, which looks an awful lot like the Triforce from Nintendo’s Zelda franchise.

Fans immediately picked up on the iconic symbol’s presence, and began speculating that Link could appear as a guest racer in the game. It’s worth noting that Link was a playable racer in Mario Kart 8 Deluxe, and is currently missing from Mario Kart World‘s roster. Zelda content has appeared in past Sonic games as well; the Wii U version of Sonic Lost World had a DLC zone based on the Zelda franchise. While the prospect of Link making an appearance in Sonic Racing: CrossWorlds is pretty exciting, there’s a more likely explanation that fans have provided across social media.

espio and the “Triforce” can be found at the top of the image, towards the middle right

For those unfamiliar with Espio, the character’s defining characteristic is that he’s a ninja. Given the symbol’s proximity to Espio, it’s likely the artist was making a reference to the Hojo Clan, which used that exact same symbol. That’s much less exciting than the prospect of Link making a playable appearance in Sonic Racing: CrossWorlds, but it makes more sense than Sega teasing an appearance by Link in this manner. If Nintendo and Sega really were teaming up for some kind of collaboration, it would probably be kept pretty quiet, especially following Sonic Team boss Takashi Iizuka’s recent comments about how leaks can have a negative impact on collaborations.

For now, Sonic fans will just have to wait and see what Sega has planned for the future. The game’s season pass shows slots for five other announcements on top of the Minecraft collaboration. One of those slots could be for the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles, while two others seem to be for SpongeBob SquarePants and Avatar: the Last Airbender. Those guests have seemingly been revealed through leaks, but have yet to be officially confirmed. It’s unclear how long we’ll be waiting to see the other slots revealed, but hopefully Sega will have some more teases in store as we make our way closer to the game’s release date.

Sonic Racing: CrossWorlds is set to be released on September 25th. With that release date quickly approaching, we should start to learn a lot more about the game very soon. The game should be positioned as Sega’s big release for the holiday season, so we can likely expect a big focus in the weeks leading up to launch.

