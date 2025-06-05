Sonic Frontiers 2 Rumor Reveals Possible Release Window

It’s been almost three years since the release of Sonic Frontiers, and it seems Sega is currently working on a sequel. According to a new rumor, a follow-up to the game is currently planned for release in November 2026. The rumor comes from X/Twitter user @p0wyful, who recently shared news about SpongeBob SquarePants appearing in Sonic Racing CrossWorlds. Following those comments, footage of the character in the game leaked online. That does give this rumor a little more weight than it might otherwise, but readers should still take this with a grain of salt, pending an official announcement.

The leaker went on to reveal a few other tidbits about the game. Apparently, the game will continue to refine the “open zone” approach that was introduced in Sonic Frontiers, and appeared again in last year’s Shadow Generations. As far as the writer goes, @p0wyful seemed to indicate that Ian Flynn will be handling the story. Flynn began his Sonic career writing the comics published by Archie, and has been involved from the start with IDW’s Sonic the Hedgehog series. However, Sonic Frontiers marked the first time that Flynn was brought on to work on the story for one of the video games.

open zones were a new concept introduced in sonic frontiers

If all of this information is correct, none of it would be all that surprising. Sega has largely settled into a yearly release schedule for the Sonic series, with new entries traditionally being released in the months of October or November. 2026 happens to be the 35th anniversary of the Sonic franchise, so the character’s next big 3D game would make sense to release that year. Since writing the story for Sonic Frontiers, Ian Flynn has also been tapped by Sega to work on additional games since, including Sonic Dream Team and Shadow Generations. On top of all that, Sonic Frontiers director Morio Kishimoto revealed in 2023 that Sega plans on refining the open zone concept in future games.

Basically, this leak seems to confirm a lot of things that were either known, or what Sonic fans would largely expect to see. That’s not necessarily a bad thing, but it does make all of this a little less believable as a genuine leak. It’s possible that @p0wyful’s sources really do have insider information about the future of Sonic, but it could also be a mix of information that’s publicly available mixed with some safe assumptions.

Reception to Sonic Frontiers was mostly positive upon the game’s release. Many of the complaints about the game came down to the way Sega handled open zones. Sega made some notable improvements to that formula for Shadow Generations, but that was a smaller experience designed as a complement to the remaster of Sonic Generations. It will be interesting to see how the next 3D Sonic game continues to improve on the groundwork Sonic Frontiers established. Whether that’s in a full numbered sequel to Sonic Frontiers, or just a follow-up, remains to be seen.

