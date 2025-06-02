Sonic the Hedgehog Rumor Teases Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles Video Game Crossover

Sonic the Hedgehog has a new video game coming out at some point this year, and it seems the blue blur might be accompanied by some unusual new friends. According to a new rumor, Sonic Racing: CrossWorlds will feature characters owned by Paramount, including the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles and SpongeBob SquarePants. The rumor was shared on X/Twitter by user @p0wyful, who claims to have obtained the information from someone that had previously leaked details about Sonic Racing: CrossWorlds before an official announcement. Regardless, readers should take this with a big grain of salt pending an official announcement.

Videos by ComicBook.com

This collaboration might sound unusual, but there is some reason to believe that it’s actually happening. After all, Paramount is responsible for the Sonic the Hedgehog movies, and there’s clearly a close working relationship with Sega. On top of that, the hook of Sonic Racing: CrossWorlds is that the game will feature players traveling “into new dimensions.” While certainly unusual, it actually makes a bit of sense in that regard. As fans have pointed out on Reddit and ResetEra, we have seen crossover characters in past Sonic Racing games, with both Wreck-It Ralph and Danica Patrick appearing in Sonic & All-Stars Racing Transformed.

could we see shadow racing against leonardo and spongebob?

It’s worth noting that the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles and SpongeBob SquarePants have appeared in a lot of collaborations. In the last few years, the characters have appeared in games like Rocket League, Stumble Guys, PowerWash Simulator, and more. It’s not a stretch to imagine Paramount approaching Sega about a similar collaboration with a Sonic game. Sega has also been more open about collaborating with other companies lately, as evidenced by Super Monkey Ball Banana Rumble‘s recent Godzilla content.

While SpongeBob SquarePants is a little more unusual, it is a bit surprising that Sonic and the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles have never actually had a crossover before. Both properties saw huge popularity in the early ’90s, and both have been staples of the video game industry ever since. Outside of video games, Sonic and the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles both had long-running comics from Archie and are now under the umbrella of IDW. Heck, the TMNT and Sonic have both met Batman at different points!

RELATED: Sonic the Hedgehog Fans Discover Long Lost Teaser for Cancelled Game

Sonic Racing: CrossWorlds was announced at The Game Awards last December, and it seems the game will be appearing again at Summer Game Fest on Friday, June 6th. If Sega really is planning to have guest characters in the new Sonic game, that would probably be the best place to announce it. At this time, we don’t have a release date, so we could see that announced during the show, as well. Recent rumors have suggested that a release might happen soon, but there’s also reason to think we might not see the game until October or November. That’s when Sega tends to release new Sonic games, and it’s possible the company could want a buffer with Mario Kart World arriving this week.

Would you like to see the TMNT appear in Sonic Racing: CrossWorlds? Do you think this collaboration makes sense? Share your thoughts with me directly on Bluesky at @Marcdachamp, or on Instagram at @Dachampgaming!