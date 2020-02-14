Sonic the Hedgehog 2 Sneakers Announced

✖

Paramount Pictures and FILA have teamed up for sneakers inspired by the iconic shoes that Sonic himself wears in Sonic the Hedgehog 2. It's not the first time that Sonic has had officially branded shoes, but it is the first time that the shoes as they appear in the movies have come this close to accurately representing them in the real world. And given that the sequel film is set to replace in the United States on April 8th, the timing is basically perfect.

More specifically, FILA announced the Ray Tracer Evo x Sonic 2, which is described as "a unisex slip-on sneaker inspired by the iconic Sonic shoe as seen in the film, Sonic the Hedgehog 2." Pairs cost $110 and are available on FILA's official website, though stock availability seems to be fluctuating wildly as folks try to grab a set for themselves. You can check out what the new shoes look like for yourself below:

"After settling in Green Hills, Sonic is eager to prove he has what it takes to be a true hero," the synopsis of Sonic the Hedgehog 2 reads. "His test comes when Dr. Robotnik returns, this time with a new partner, Knuckles, in search for an emerald that has the power to destroy civilizations. Sonic teams up with his own sidekick, Tails, and together they embark on a globe-trotting journey to find the emerald before it falls into the wrong hands."

As noted above, Sonic the Hedgehog 2 is currently set to release on April 8th. The sequel will see the return of the principal actors from the original as well as Idris Elba as the voice of Knuckles and Colleen O'Shaughnessey as the voice of Miles "Tails" Prower. Sonic the Hedgehog, the original film, is currently available to purchase on home video, digitally as well as on Blu-ray, DVD, and 4K Ultra HD. The film stars Ben Schwartz as the voice of the eponymous hedgehog, James Marsden as Tom Wachowski, a police officer that befriends Sonic, and Jim Carrey as Dr. Robotnik, the franchise's classic villain and scientist. You can check out all of our previous coverage of the upcoming Sonic the Hedgehog movie sequel here.

What do you think about FILA making Sonic the Hedgehog 2 sneakers? Are you excited to check out the new movie in theaters when it releases early next month? Let us know in the comments, or feel free to reach out and hit me up directly over on Twitter at @rollinbishop in order to talk about all things gaming and movies!