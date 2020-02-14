Sonic the Hedgehog 2: Paramount+ Streaming Date Revealed

✖

The popular video game adaptation sequel Sonic the Hedgehog 2 is officially coming to Paramount+ tomorrow, May 24th. While it had been speculated that it would join the streaming service on that date given the release date in theaters, Paramount+ had not initially included the movie in its official May 2022 lineup when it was announced at the end of April. In addition to arriving on Paramount+, Sonic the Hedgehog 2 will also officially be available to purchase digitally tomorrow with a physical 4K Ultra HD, Blu-ray, and DVD release on August 9th.

According to the official announcement, the purchasable digital home video version of the movie as well as the upcoming 4K Ultra HD and Blu-ray has almost an hour of bonus features that includes a new, exclusive animated short called "Sonic Drone Home" starring Sonic, Tails, and Knuckles.

#SonicMovie2 is racing to #ParamountPlus! Haven't seen it yet or want to watch it over and over again? Stream it TOMORROW! pic.twitter.com/AGWYB82Cos — Paramount+ (@paramountplus) May 23, 2022

"After settling in Green Hills, Sonic is eager to prove he has what it takes to be a true hero," the official synopsis for Sonic the Hedgehog 2 reads. "His test comes when Dr. Robotnik returns, this time with a new partner, Knuckles, in search of an emerald that has the power to destroy civilizations. Sonic teams up with his own sidekick, Tails, and together they embark on a globe-trotting journey to find the emerald before it falls into the wrong hands."

As noted above, Sonic the Hedgehog 2 is set to debut on the streaming service Paramount+ tomorrow, May 24th. Additionally, the sequel will be available to purchase on digital that same day with a full physical home media release on 4K Ultra HD, Blu-ray, and DVD on August 9th. That includes a two-movie collection featuring both the original movie and the sequel. The sequel sees the return of the principal actors like Ben Schwartz as the voice of the eponymous hedgehog, James Marsden as Tom Wachowski, a police officer that befriends Sonic, and Jim Carrey as Dr. Robotnik, the franchise's classic villain and scientist, as well as Idris Elba as the voice of Knuckles and Colleen O'Shaughnessey as the voice of Miles "Tails" Prower. You can check out all of our previous coverage of the Sonic the Hedgehog movie sequel here.

