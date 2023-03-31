New Sonic the Hedgehog Game Asks Players to Solve Sonic's Murder

Sonic the Hedgehog fans got a new, 100% free game this week, a game which carries quite the premise: solve Sonic the Hedgehog's murder. That's (almost) the name of the game called "The Murder of Sonic the Hedgehog" which made a surprise release on Steam on Friday as an early April Fool's Day joke from Sega. The fun thing about this April Fool's Day joke, however, is that the Sonic game is indeed real, can be played through in full, and costs players nothing. What's more, it's already getting some positive reviews, so it looks to be another win for Sonic even if it's not a canonical game.

The socials for the Sonic the Hedgehog series first teased the new game on Friday by saying that Sega had been listening to feedback from players over the years. That feedback apparently culminated in a visual novel game about Sonic getting killed and players being tasked with solving the mystery of his death, or so the joke goes.

Of course, Sonic hasn't actually been murdered in this case. Aside from the game being one that doesn't come from Team Sonic and is not canon, the setup of the game puts Sonic in the middle of a murder mystery party where he's the victim. There is "something more sinister afoot," however, hence players having a mystery to solve.

"It's Amy Rose's birthday, and she's hosting a murder mystery party on the Mirage Express!" a preview of the game said. "When Sonic the Hedgehog becomes the game's victim, everyone is off to get to the bottom of things. However, something feels a bit off – is this really an innocent game or is something more sinister afoot?"

The game features other characters besides Sonic such as Amy and Knuckles, but players will actually be controlling a new character in this game given that they can't be the murdered Sonic.

"Interrogate some of your favorite characters as you figure out what happened to Sonic," the preview of the game continued. "Play as a new character who is starting their first day working on the Mirage Express, and meet the kind Conductor who is finally retiring from his long run with the train!"

The Murder of Sonic the Hedgehog is free now on Steam.